All Star Children's Dentistry has canceled all appointments until at least April 6, a news release from the Harker Heights location said.
The cancellations took effect Tuesday.
The offices will be closed except to true emergencies which will be screened by phone. If patients have a true emergency, contact 254-392-2276.
"We will contact each of you impacted by these cancellations to attempt to reschedule appointments for you after we re-open," the release said.
Once the office re-opens, an additional provider will help get everyone in quickly for their appointments, the release said.
