A United States Department of Agriculture waiver means free lunch and breakfast for all students in Copperas Cove beginning Monday.
In a news release sent Thursday, the district announced that the USDA issued a waiver which allows schools to operate one of the summer feeding programs through Dec. 31 or until funding is exhausted.
With the waiver, CCISD chose to switch from its current National School Lunch Program to its summer program, Seamless Summer Operations.
“Please note this is a temporary solution to help ease economic hardships for families struggling during the COVID Pandemic,” the release said.
For students attending school remotely, they will now be able to pick up lunch from any campus of their choice. Parents with children attending virtually but enrolled in different campuses can also now pick up all lunches from one campus using the “Parent Pass,” the release said.
To complete a Parent Pass go to www.ccisd.com and go to Child Nutrition Department Page and complete Parent Pass. The laminated pass must be picked up at the location the parent specifies for meal pickup.
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy will only serve lunch to on-campus students or those attending as enrolled students. Parents with virtual learners of Mae Stevens can pick up a meal at Mae Stevens, but if the parent has another student enrolled in a different school, lunches must be picked up at another location.
This is due to different meal patterns, the release said.
Cove Junior High, S. C. Lee Junior High, Crossroads High School and Copperas Cove High School will no longer serve lunches for students learning virtually. Students of these campuses who are learning virtually must pick up their lunch from another campus.
Pickup locations:
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy: pre-K students only- daily at 12:35 to 1:05 p.m.
Halstead Elementary: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
House Creek Elementary: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Martin Walker Elementary: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Williams-Ledger Elementary: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Clements/Parsons Elementary: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.