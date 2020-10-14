Free coronavirus testing is still available in Killeen through Saturday.
The free testing, which began Tuesday, goes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Those wishing to get tested must register at www.gogettested.com.
Results are provided by text or email within 48 to 96 hours, the flyer said.
Tests are administered via mouth swab. Do not eat or drink for 15 minutes prior to getting tested.
While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include: Fever and/or chills, a cough, fatigue, body aches, nausea, loss of taste or smell, among other symptoms.
