Want to know if you already had the coronavirus?
One way to do that is to get an antibody test.
Antibody tests “check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. “Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, the test may not find antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose someone as being currently sick with COVID-19.”
At least one Killeen clinic, Signature Care Emergency Center, 800 W. Central Texas Expressway, has run ads in the Herald saying it is providing the antibody testing.
Premier ER and Urgent Care said it is also doing antibody testing at all of its locations, including the Temple facility at 7010 W. Adams Ave.
The Herald asked area hospitals if they are providing antibody testing; AdventHealth-Central Texas and Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights both said they are not providing antibody testing at this time.
The antibody test is new and it’s not totally reliable, Bell County Public Health District officials said on Thursday.
“If you have antibodies, did you have COVID-19 or another coronavirus?” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the health district.
Antibody tests are not attached to immunity and false negatives are very common with antibody tests, she said.
Robison-Chadwell did say that it is possible that antibody testing is getting results faster than antigen testing, which is the normal coronavirus test being used to see if people are still active with the virus.
