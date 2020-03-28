With area grocers and retailers adjusting hours to keep up with increased demand, more and more people have been turning to the area food banks and pantries for assistance.
Food banks, such as the one operated out of Southside Church of Christ in Killeen, have seen slight increases in distribution.
Gail Hughling, a volunteer with the church’s food bank at 1505 Trimmier Road, said it has seen almost 15 to 20 more people than normal.
Hughling said on a normal Saturday, they will distribute food to around 65 to 70 people, but for the last couple of Saturdays, they have seen about 85 people come through.
She said the food bank has been able to keep up with the slight increase so far.
The Southside Church of Christ is a partner food bank with the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, so the most of its supplies come from there.
For the food that is donated directly from H-E-B on Stan Schlueter, Hughling said the church hasn’t gotten as much lately, but it is starting to even out.
The slight increase in need isn’t the only change at the church’s food bank, however.
“We will be using a drive-thru/curbside method of distribution,” Hughling said.
Normally, people can walk in and get the groceries themselves, but now, to maintain social distancing compliance, the volunteers roll a cart with the groceries out to the car, and then the individuals load the grocery bags into their own vehicle.
The Southside Church of Christ is still able to operate as normal, which is every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. and every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
“We intend to continue to be open in our regular hours,” Hughling said.
Food banks and pantries fall under the category of “providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations” category of Bell County Judge David Blackburn’s shelter-at-home order.
The order, which was originally issued March 23 and extended on March 27, allows for essential businesses to stay open. It also allows people to patronize said businesses as long as social distancing and social gathering guidelines are adhered to.
Although they are permitted to, not all area food banks have stayed open.
For example, the Harker Heights Food Center, 906 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights, has not remained open. A sign on its door states that due to COVID-19, the food bank is temporarily closed.
No shelter order was in place for the city of Copperas Cove or Coryell County as of Saturday, but the spread of the coronavirus has forced some changes at My Brother’s House in Copperas Cove.
That food bank is a ministry of Saint Vincent de Paul Society and is located on the property of Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road.
“Our model has changed slightly,” said James Glowinski, food manager of the food bank.
People can still go inside the building, but they are restricted to the main lobby, and volunteers will get the food for them.
My Brother’s House can also operate under normal hours of operation, which are every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Glowinski said he hasn’t seen a large increase in the number of people coming by and said the food bank normally distributes food to around 30 to 40 people.
My Brother’s House is also partnered with the Central Texas Food Bank. Glowinski said the Austin food bank still has a good supply of food. He said they deliver three times per month. The food bank has enough to last the next two weeks when the next truck comes.
Where Glowinski has seen the difference is from what he normally gets from H-E-B.
“Their supply chain is disrupted, so we don’t get as much,” he said.
He also said he anticipates less money coming in to the food bank. Since the food bank is on the church’s property, most of the funds come from the church by way of offering donations.
With many churches opting for virtual services, the parishioners are not at the church, and Glowinski said the funding may be lower as a result.
Glowinski had glowing praise for his volunteers. He said that many of them are in their 60s and 70s — ages that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed as being at higher risk for the coronavirus.
That said, Glowinski said the food bank primarily needs donations of personal protective equipment.
“We need masks,” he said. “We could use hand sanitizer.”
To Glowinski, who is 77 years old, it could mean the difference between staying open and closing.
“If we go down sick, it ends there, I guess,” he said.
Other area food banks seeing an increase in people coming through are the Killeen Food Care Center, the Abundant Life Church of God in Killeen and the Refuge Corporation mobile food bank.
