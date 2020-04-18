While safety and social distancing measures continue, local hospitals report lower patient numbers than usual.
“Our volumes have actually been lower than normal for this time of year, but our acuity is higher,” said Dr. Bodie Correll, chief of staff at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. “We are being very careful and attempting to be proactive in our preparations. We are trying to ensure we can appropriately care for all of our patients, while protecting our providers and staff.”
Erin Riley, spokesperson for AdventHealth Central Texas, describes a similar scenario.
“At this time, our hospital census remains manageable and our team members remain ready to serve our communities’ needs,” she said.
While the local hospitals have announced visitor restrictions and new waiting room procedures, patients who need emergency care shouldn’t stay away in fear of getting infected.
“Our facility has put in place many policies to protect our patients from potential exposure to COVID-19 when seeking treatment,” Correll said. “If you are having a medical emergency, please still present to the emergency room immediately for treatment. We have seen an increase in patients waiting too long to seek treatment for their non-COVID illnesses and getting sicker because of it.”
As of Friday, the Bell County Public Health District reported a total of 114 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, 58 people have recovered.
AdventHealth Central Texas performed a total of 281 tests for COVID-19, officials said.
“We have had 19 patients test positive for the coronavirus,” Riley said. “Two were treated at the hospital. 17 were released under home quarantine.”
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights as well as Baylor Scott & White Health were not able to give exact testing and treatment numbers due to internal protocol reasons.
Bell County has had three COVID-19-related deaths.
Treatment
Patients with the virus show a variety of symptoms but cases differ greatly in severity which changes the individual treatment plan.
“We are assessing on a case-by-case basis and hydroxychloroquine as indicated for COVID-19 patients,” Riley said.
According to Correll, the majority of patients are treated supportively with fluids and acetaminophen.
“For the minority requiring hospitalization, there are some experimental medications that are still being studied, and should be reserved for sicker patients due to potential side effects,” he said. “This will almost certainly change as more studies are done. Oxygen, and in the severest of cases, intubation may be required.”
Cost
Costs for testing and treatment differ depending on insurance providers and the severity of the illness. However, hospitals like Seton and Baylor Scott and White guarantee that all patients are treated, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.
Baylor Scott & White spokesperson Deke Jones provided a statement via email.
“While we will bill insurance companies for applicable testing and treatment associated with COVID-19, Baylor Scott & White Health will not bill patients for any out-of-pocket costs not covered by their payer,” the statement said. “No patient deemed appropriate for a COVID-19 test or treatment by a Baylor Scott & White provider will be denied the test or treatment, regardless of their ability to pay.”
In terms of treatment and safety protocol, local hospitals follow the most recent CDC guidelines as well as expert guidance of regional and national experts.
Seton refers its patients to the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2020/s0327-statement-covid-19-apple-app.html to conduct a first self-screening before coming into the hospital.
Testing
“There are criteria to determine if a patient needs to be tested,” Correll said. “The treatment guidelines are continuing to evolve and will continue to do so as we learn more about COVID-19 as a medical community.”
When should a person get tested?
“This varies based on availability of testing and severity of symptoms,” Correll said, adding people should talk to their doctor if they have questions about testng.
AdventHealth offers a phone advice line at 254-519-8500 to set up an appointment for its drive-through testing clinic located in the front parking lot of the hospital. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Area hospitals have also set up screening procedures for those entering local medical facilities.
“All patients coming to AdventHealth Central Texas will be asked COVID 19 screening questions outside the hospital,” Riley said. “If the patient screens positive for possibility of COVID 19, they will receive a COVID 19 test. When a patient has a mild case of COVID-19, they will be sent home under quarantine, and they will receive virtual follow-up care for 14 days. When a patient needs more intensive care they will be admitted to the hospital.”
While patients with mild symptoms should contact their physician before heading to the hospital, symptoms like severe chest pain or pressure, difficulty breathing, constant lightheadedness, serious disorientation or unresponsiveness are medical emergencies and require medical attention immediately.
