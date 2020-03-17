The Regal Killeen Stadium 14 movie theater and the Cinemark at Market Heights are temporarily closed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Regal is closing all of its locations.
“All theatres will remain closed until further notice,” Regal posted to its Twitter.
Cinemark is closing all of its 345 U.S. locations.
The company said it is “a proactive measure in support of the health and safety of its employees, guests and communities,” in a news release by company spokeswoman Caitlin Piper.
As of 5 p.m., Cinergy Copperas Cove is still open. The only Cinergy location that has closed down is in Tulsa, according to Cinergy’s website and Twitter.
