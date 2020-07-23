Several dozens of people drove to the Killeen Special Events Center in Killeen on Thursday afternoon to receive coronavirus testing.
The drive-thru testing was one of several that have popped up in the area in the last couple of months, run by the Texas National Guard.
Those who missed this drive-thru testing have two more opportunities in Killeen today and Saturday.
The mobile testing will take place at Killeen High School’s Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St., from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Testing is by appointment only. Reserve a testing time by going online to https://bit.ly/Killeen_JULYTest or call 512-883-2400.
