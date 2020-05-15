An Army helicopter flyover to honor healthcare professionals in the Central Texas area in recognition of their ongoing fight against COVID-19 took place this morning.
Crowds of healthcare workers outside AdvenHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and other hospitals waved on as the four helicopters — two Blackhawks and two Chinooks — flew overhead.
“This aerial salute honors our tremendous healthcare providers for their brave and tireless dedication to the Soldiers, Families, and Civilians of Fort Hood. These professionals enable our military mission and make Fort Hood, 'The Great Place.' Thank You," said Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general.
The flight, consisting of helicopters from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, passed over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Gatesville recognizing the heroic efforts healthcare workers have made in the fight against the corona virus, according to Fort Hood.
