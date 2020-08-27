If running is your thing, this upcoming week has plenty for you. Active-duty military members can participate in a virtual run for a chance to represent Fort Hood in the Army Ten-Miler, the Pink Warrior Dash Registration Party is happening virtually this year, and the low-pressure Sunday Morning Group Run continues to meet weekly. There are also plenty of less active events happening for those interested in live music, family fun and air conditioning. Read on for more.
Local Events
The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas is hosting its sixth annual Pink Warrior Dash Registration Party virtually from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PWATX. This live event will feature performances and demonstrations from local groups while encouraging registration for the virtual 5K race to take place Sept. 26-30. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3hAqwwq.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties is hosting a Dine and Donate event from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Temple, Harker Heights, Killeen, and Copperas Cove Raising Cane’s locations. Participants should mention the fundraiser at the register for 15% of the proceeds to benefit CASA.
The Fort Hood Ten-Miler Virtual Qualifier Run will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 1, 2, or 3, depending on the runner’s preference. The runners with the fastest times will be selected to represent Fort Hood in the 2020 Army Ten-Miler Virtual Race. Participants must be active-duty military. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com for more information on how to complete the run virtually and submit times and other requirements to officials.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28, TJ Bell from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 30. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to 5 people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Billy and The Blue Lights with The Ghost Dance Band from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 28. Go to https://bit.ly/3gzIg9O to purchase a table in advance; table reservations range from $20 to $60 depending on size and location. The Chancers, an Irish pub band, will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 29.This show is free but seating is limited due to social distancing. Call 254-295-0518 to reserve a spot in advance.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 28. Bold Republic is also hosting a Summer Music Bingo event from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a live performance by William Clark Green with Colby Keeling starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Admission to the event requires the purchase of a six-person picnic table for $100 each. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to reserve a table.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75% capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Visit the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/klnrunning/, to find out where it is meeting this week. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
Vive Les Arts Theatre is hosting a virtual audition workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and again from noon to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29 for performers 18 and under who are planning to audition for the upcoming performance of “Annie Jr.” Registration is $10 per person. Go to www.vlakilleen.org to register in advance.
SKIES Unlimited is hosting a Princess and Prince Charming Party, for ages 3 to 12 years old, from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Duncan Elementary, 52400 Muskogee St., Fort Hood. Children will learn manners and etiquette with Princess Ciera at this event. The party is $15 per child and each participant must be registered with Child and Youth Services. Enroll online at https://go.usa.gov/xn4rd or at Parent Central Services, 36000 Darnall Loop, Fort Hood.
The Fort Hood Casey Memorial Library, Building 3202, 761st Tank Battalion Ave., is hosting its Summer Reading Program virtually until Aug. 31. Go to www.forthoodcasey.beanstack.org to register for the appropriate age group and start tracking reading points. The library is open to in-person visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, hosts $1 Summer Kids Movies every weekday at 10 a.m. This week’s featured kids’ film is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” available Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com to see what else is playing.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, will be “The Addams Family Halloween” at 8:30 p.m. and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” at 10 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
The Harker Heights Public Library is hosting multiple events for Virtual Big Truck Week until Aug. 29 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.Visit the page to see the full schedule of events. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. Normal business hours have resumed and are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Join the Virtual Summer Reading Club for adults, children, and teens, which has been extended until Oct. 31. Download the Reader Zone app and enter code “2e560” to register and track your reading. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is now open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. The museum hosts a free Family Day event the first Saturday of each month. September’s theme is “Wild West Family Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are also free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
