A multi-ship helicopter flyover to honor healthcare professionals in the Central Texas area in recognition of their ongoing fight against COVID-19 will take place from 9:12 to 11:32 a.m. May 15.
The flight, consisting of helicopters from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, will pass over hospitals and medical centers in Temple, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Gatesville recognizing the heroic efforts healthcare workers have made in the fight against the corona virus.
“This aerial salute honors our tremendous healthcare providers for their brave and tireless dedication to the Soldiers, Families, and Civilians of Fort Hood. These professionals enable our military mission and make Fort Hood, 'The Great Place.' Thank You," said Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general.
The schedule is as follows:
9:12 a.m. -- Temple Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care
9:15 a.m. -- Temple Olin Teague Veterans Medical Center
9:19 a.m. -- Temple Everest Rehabilitation Hospital
9:20 a.m. -- Temple Baylor Scott & White South 31st St
9:21 a.m. -- Temple Baylor Scott & White McLane
9:27 a.m. -- Belton Cedar Crest Hospital
9:50 a.m. -- Georgetown St Davids Hospital
9:54 a.m. -- Round Rock Baylor Scott & White
9:57 a.m. -- Round Rock Ascension Seton
10:02 a.m. -- Round Rock St Davids
10:11 a.m. -- Cedar Park VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic
10:14 a.m. -- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
10:42 a.m. -- Advent Health Lampasas
10:53 a.m. -- Copperas Cove Medical Home
10:58 a.m. -- Killeen Advent Health Hospital
11 a.m. -- Fort Hood Carl R. Darnall Medical Center
11:06 a.m. -- Harker Heights Seton Hospital
11:07 a.m. -- Harker Heights VA Killeen Vet Center
11:32 a.m. -- Coryell Memorial Hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.