If residents of Bell County are wanting to seek out COVID testing at home, they are going to have to wait until more stock becomes available since stores in the area such as Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy have reported to have no stock of the rapid testing kits.
While the rapid at home test kits may be unavailable, Walmart pharamacies at Neighborhood Walmarts in the Killeen area do still offer the more-accurate PCR tests which take a few days to give results. The Walmart supercenters in Killeen don’t have the PCR testing available, a pharmacist said.
Hospitals and clinics in the area along with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy do offer testing and vaccinations, but were out of the take-home rapid tests when the Herald checked on Wednesday.
The federal Food and Drug Administration did approve over 400 over-the-counter COVID rapid test kits on Oct. 4 as emergency use.
When it comes to the rapid, or antigen, tests, the FDA said on Tuesday that the rapid tests can detect the omicron variant but does so with a “reduced sensitivity”.
Costa Clevar, the chief epidemiologist of Bell County Health District, said that while the PCR tests are more effective, that it is still good idea to get yourself tested with either the PCR test or the rapid antigen testing.
“If you have symptoms, then you can get yourself tested with the antigen test but the PCR test is the gold standard,” Clevar said, “But neither test will be able tell you if you have the omicron variant or the delta variant, that can only be done through genome testing.”
But when it comes to the omicron variant in Bell County, Clevar says that the delta variant is still the dominant variant.
“The World Health Organization has reported the same thing — that delta is still the dominant variant ... and we still plan on keeping the same plan and countermeasures in place in case there is a surge in omicron cases,” Clevar said, “we still ask people to get vaccinated and wear masks in a public area.”
The CDC is withdrawing the COVID PCR Test and the media is not making this front page. The withdraw of the COVID PCR test as valid for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2 is critical for all the restrictions and lockdowns...🤔
CDC Admits COVID Tests are Invalid
