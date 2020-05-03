GATESVILLE — Cody Archie says business is definitely not booming at his dry cleaning and laundromat shop in Gatesville, but the doors are open and all his employees are still on the payroll.
“They are both deemed essential businesses, so we’re still open and working,” the 40-year-old Texas A&M University graduate said. “But we’ve seen about a 30- to 40% decrease in our business, just because folks aren’t going to work and don’t need their clothes starched and pressed, or dry-cleaned.
“We’re paying our (eight) employees, trying to keep them going, getting their full check, so they can still support their families.”
Along with those businesses, Archie manages a cattle operation on the family’s 100-acre ranch just north of Gatesville in Turnersville, and also owns a number of rental properties. Just like the dry cleaners and laundromat, the cattle business has also taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“What we do is, we buy and sell replacement cattle,” he explained. “As a cow ages, her fertility decreases, and just like people, they start to go downhill, get sick and die, so you have to replace the cows in your herd every so often.
“So, we buy bred heifers — a heifer is a cow that has never had a calf before — and a lot of people don’t want to mess with them, because it’s kind of a pain in the butt. Sometimes, they have trouble calving, and you’ve got to help them. We buy those and try to calve them out; sell them (the calves) to people who are just wanting to put some younger animals in their herd.
“With things like they are, the sales are few and far between. Not as many people bringing stuff (to sales), so it’s made it harder for us to find cattle that we can buy and turn out. And we’re seeing some pretty negative effects in the prices of cattle at the sale barn, which is hurting our ability to sell the stuff that we do have for a profit.”
Archie, who is married and a father of two, has lived in Gatesville all his life, except the four years he spent at school in College Station studying animal science. His kids – a 16-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son — are doing well, he said, but missing school activities and their friends.
“They’re doing pretty good. They’re both pretty involved in sports, and they’re missing that, but they do well with their home schooling. My wife works for USDA and she’s home now, helping them with their school work.
“One thing they’re not liking too much is the ranch chores I’m finding for them to do. Picking up rocks, fixin’ water gaps, cuttin’ little trees … keeping them busy.”
Overall, the family is doing just fine, Archie said, and the pandemic has not put a huge crimp in their day-to-day lifestyle.
“It hasn’t been too bad. We’re used to being at home and away from most folks, anyway. I guess we’re a little different … we raise our own beef and eat it, so we haven’t had any problems there. Here in Gatesville, the only real shortages there have been are toilet paper and cleaning supplies.”
Looking to the weeks and months ahead, Archie said he is ready for the state and the country to open back up, and things to get back to normal. He sides with those who wonder whether the country’s response to the coronavirus has been an over-reaction.
“You can’t just shut down a nation for months at a time,” he said. “There’s probably going to be more people go bankrupt than die from this. They’re going to be more affected economically than they are physically.
“We’re not going to do this again next year, or this fall, when it comes back. It’s rapidly mutating, from what I’ve seen and heard. Maybe you can get like a flu shot for it, but it ain’t gonna get all the strains of it.
“My personal opinion is we’re going to have to develop some herd immunity (immunity or resistance to a particular infection that occurs in a group of people or animals when a very high percentage of individuals have been vaccinated or previously exposed to the infection). From what I can tell, with no higher a mortality rate than there is now, it (the economy) really shouldn’t have ever been slowed down to begin with.
“I wouldn’t say I’m a conspiracy theorist, but I think it’s kinda strange that this all came out of China right after Trump made them sign a couple of trade deals that they weren’t really gung-ho about. And it’s election time … I don’t know if that’s got anything to do with it, but it’s just a bad deal all the way around.
“I’m a deacon in my church; teach adult Sunday school. My wife’s a Sunday school teacher. We have a strong faith, and I’m kind of to the point where, if you get it — I mean, I don’t want anybody to get it; and I sure don’t want anybody in my family to get it — but if we do, we know where we’re going, so it’s not that big a deal, anyway.”
