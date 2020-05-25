Editor’s Note: The Herald is running a series of at-home profiles on locals who are spending a lot of time sheltering at home, and in some cases still working, during the coronavirus pandemic.
GATESVILLE – Business at Danni Suniga’s downtown sweet treats shop has slowed considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic, and when her husband lost his high-paying job in the oilfield for the second time in three years, the 31-year-old mother of two made a life-changing decision.
“I’m going back to work full-time on patrol for the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office,” Suniga said. “I talked it over with my husband and he wasn’t too excited. He doesn’t really want me out on the road, but I’m comfortable with it. I enjoy it, so that’s what I’m going to do.”
A native of Hamilton, Texas, Suniga has been in Gatesville since 2006. She first worked for the county sheriff’s office beginning back in 2014, as a dispatcher. Before that, she was driving the half-hour back and forth to Hamilton, where she worked as a candy maker at Dutchman’s Hidden Valley country store.
Her husband, Michael, was also working as a sheriff’s office dispatcher, and when he decided to go through training to become a deputy, she decided to follow suit.
“He went through the (police) academy, and I said, ‘That sounds like fun. I think I want to do that, too.’”
Over the next few years, Suniga took time off from work twice to care for her grandparents, and when her husband landed a job working in the oilfield industry in 2017, that allowed her to stay at home full-time and take care of the kids and help out more with her ailing grandfather.
In December 2019, she and some friends opened Bakers Market in downtown Gatesville, and what began as more of a hobby started turning into a successful little business until everything changed beginning around mid-March.
“My husband was like, ‘You just can’t stay home, can you?’” Suniga said. “I’m a busy body; I’ve got to do something.
“We’re Texas Cottage bakers. We bake from home under Texas Cottage Food Law (which allows the sale of foods that are prepared in residential homes as long as gross sales do not exceed $50,000 annually).
“It allows those who still work from home that don’t want to do the full commercial baking. They can still bake from home and sell certain goods to other people in the community. We’re restricted as far as shipping out of state – we’re not allowed to do that. We can have somebody purchase from us in person, and then they could take and ship it out to whoever they want to.
“We opened our store, Bakers Market, as a place for us to go instead of having to go to all these vendor events, three or four times a year. We bake items that are Texas Cottage-approved. I do chocolate-dipped treats and cake pops.”
With both her grandmother and grandfather moved to nursing home facilities, Suniga officially became a stay-at-home mom for her 12-year-old and 10-year-old boys while also helping manage the shop, and then the pandemic struck.
Not only did the business take a hit, Michael also got furloughed from the oilfield again, and when he found out recently that the layoff might last a while, he, too, decided to return to working for the sheriff’s office.
“It’s going to be less income for us,” Suniga said, “so I’m a little nervous about that, but he’s been out there three years, and during that time, it’s been twice that they’ve had to send people home, so this is more stable long-term.
“I took the last patrol spot that was available, so he’s going to have to go do courthouse security until a different position opens up. He’s not excited about being confined to the courthouse – he wants to go back doing patrol and be able to move around. So, it’s going to be a little different for him, since he’s never been (assigned to duty) in the courthouse.
“It has kind of forced some career changes, and it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment. Kind of put us back to where we were before, but it’s where we should be.”
As she prepares to start working again full-time, Suniga says she has mixed feelings about the state and the country moving back toward the way things were before the pandemic. Even as various restrictions are being lifted and people are once again more free to go about their business, her family will continue to play it safe.
“We’ve got hand sanitizers in the car. We spray everything down. We’re still taking it seriously.
“We know several people who have tested positive for it – not on a personal level, but on a name-basis level; we know who they are – and they’ve all been fine. They tested positive but showed no symptoms.
“I definitely see the numbers going up, because more people are getting out. A lot of them may think it’s not there anymore, so they just get back into a routine, and get out of the whole taking proper precautions. Just get lax again.
“Things are going to be a little different for us, but I think everything is going to work out just fine.”
