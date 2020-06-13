HARKER HEIGHTS — As middle school teacher Brye Ritchie looked forward to and made preparations for having her second baby near the end of March, she never imagined how much and how quickly everything would change.
“She wasn’t due until the 24th,” Ritchie said, “and we were on spring break (two weeks before), so we decided to go ahead and take a tour of the hospital. My plan was to go back to work, and work until I had the baby.
“The tour started at 10, and I’m walking around, and I’m having what I think are Braxton Hicks (false contractions). I’d been having those for several weeks. It was a little uncomfortable, but not too bad. We’re walking around for about 30 minutes, and the tour ended, and we came home.
“I went to go lay down. I was still hurting, so I called my mom and told her we were probably going to go (back) to the hospital, so you may have to pick up (3-year-old son) Landry from day care.
“We were back in the hospital and checked in by 1:30. When they saw me come in, they were like, ‘Did you forget something?’ By that time, I was already dilated to four-and-a-half. So, when we were there at 10 that morning, I was in labor but didn’t know it.
“They said, yep, you’re going to have a baby today, and she was born by 7:52 that night.”
Although it was earlier than expected, both baby and mom were doing fine, family members were in and out to visit, and then came startling news the next day.
“Right after everybody left — they left by lunch time — they came around and said that the hospital was going on lockdown, and there would be no more visitors coming in. I was like, OK, well, are we going home today? They said, yes, you should be.
“I was still losing blood at that point, and so they said I might have to stay until the next morning. We actually almost didn’t go home until Saturday morning, but we wound up going home Friday, which was Friday the 13th.
“I had her Thursday at 7:52, and we left by 9:30 the next night.
“It was crazy. A nurse literally just walked us to the door and opened the door, and I walked through the parking lot to our truck. No wheelchair; nothing like that.
“Right before we left, I was packing our stuff up, and Todd is holding (new baby) Scout, and he is on his phone, and he is looking at news updates of school districts closing, and all of that. He said, ‘We’re not going back to work next week.’
“The first thought through my head was, what an actual blessing. Had she come on her due date on the 24th, I could have been giving birth alone.
“All in all, it’s been absolutely crazy. It’s been scary, but also at the same time, it’s been a blessing in disguise personally for us, because of how it worked out. I continued to work (from home after school was closed), so I never had to take time off, so to speak. And I’ve gotten a lot of extra bonding time with these babies.”
A 2006 graduate of Harker Heights High School, Ritchie, 32, has been a teacher for eight years. She started working as an aide for the Killeen school district right out of high school, and now teaches seventh-grade English language arts and reading. Her husband, Todd, is a high school coach and teacher. She has a sister and brother, and her parents live in the same Harker Heights neighborhood.
For a while, nobody was allowed to come see the baby, including grandma and grandpa, as fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic grew and restrictions became more widespread. Little Scout is three months old now, and Ritchie is finally able to start letting go a little bit, even allowing her parents to babysit last weekend while she, Todd, and Landry drove down to Rockport for a couple days’ fishing with friends.
She was hesitant to go at first, but finally decided that it was time for everyone to get out and have some fun after basically being shut-ins for nearly three months.
“It’s been rough,” she said. “They talk about baby blues, post-partum depression, all the things that women go through … you have all that to deal with, and then they tell you, ‘Oh, and you can’t leave your house.’
“I went from being the mom of one crazy 3-year-old, able to go and do things, to pretty much being on house arrest — with a newborn.
“Last week was probably my first big venture out, where we went to multiple stores,” Ritchie said, the day before she left for the coast. “First, we tried Target. The parking lot was packed, and I said, ‘I don’t really want to go in there.’ Todd goes, ‘We’re going to have to start doing it at some point.’ And I was like, ‘You’re right,’ so we went in.
“It was like something out of the Twilight Zone. I wasn’t used to seeing everybody in masks; walking a certain way … from the last time I went out, to now going out again, it was really weird for me.
“I’m still afraid that as soon as we let our guard down, something bad will happen. But at the same time, it’s been over two months now, (and) we’ve got to start getting out a little bit.”
