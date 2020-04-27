With various conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic — population control, mandatory vaccines, destroying the U.S. economy to unseat the president, introduction of a New World Order — Killeen resident Richard White says that while he does not necessarily dismiss any of that, containing the virus is his primary concern.
“I just had a conversation with someone close to me about this,” White said. “With everything that is in the air — it’s being caused by the 5G towers; the government did this by dropping chemtrails in the air — whatever it is doesn’t matter, because the way to combat it is going to be the same, no matter what.
“I use this example … if you’re at home and someone breaks into your house, it doesn’t matter why they broke in, you want them to leave and you’re going to protect yourself and your family at any cost. It’s the same thing. It doesn’t matter.
“The coronavirus is spread person to person, and we have to protect ourselves. I’ve decided to spend more time focusing on that and discussing that, instead of going back and forth about what is really going on.”
White, 40, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., grew up in New Jersey, and was going to college when news reports of another national crisis sent his life in a different direction.
“It was 9-11 (terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001). I saw what was happening, and it was like a call of duty — something I had to do.”
He joined the U.S. Army and spent the next 13-and-a-half years in uniform, including 10 years at Fort Hood. He participated in three deployments to Iraq, and retired in August 2015 while stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. When it was time for his next move, White decided to come back to Killeen.
“The three best places to live in the country, as far as veterans and veteran care, are Alabama, Florida and Texas,” he said. “Florida has a more expensive cost of living; Alabama was too slow for me; and I was already familiar with Texas after spending my first 10 years with the military here.”
Before the pandemic started shutting down businesses and imposing stay-at-home guidelines and other restrictions, White worked as a martial arts instructor and personal trainer.
He taught self-defense for kids, and also offered free self-defense classes for women.
“I’m really big on making sure women and children are secure, and able to take care of themselves. Now, I’m stuck. I can’t see any of my kids; can’t be out there helping women with not only their health and fitness, but their self-confidence and self-defense.
“It’s stressful … and it’s disheartening,” White said. “I lost one of my sisters to domestic violence when I was in Iraq. Her then-boyfriend beat her to the point where she was hospitalized and in a vegetative state for 11 months, before my mother had to pull the plug.
“So that is why I offer the self-defense courses for free. It’s really important, especially with domestic violence. Being out on the streets is one thing — to be more aware of your surroundings and things of that nature — but with domestic violence, it’s different. Women are mostly emotional creatures, you know, and so instead of putting some distance between themselves and their partner, they want to put hands on him, get up in his face, argue back.
“I’m also a father of two teenage girls, so it hurts me to be unable to be out there, doing what I can to help.”
While he keeps himself busy working out in his garage, walking the dogs, and continuing his martial arts and fitness training education, his daughters sometimes struggle with their normal routine and activities disrupted.
“They’re 16 and 17, so you can imagine,” White said. “They’re bored, and concerned with when it’s going to be over. My oldest is a little more concerned about things; she does research about what’s going on and stuff like that. My youngest, nothing really breaks her, so you can’t tell what is really going on inside her head.
“But you know, they’re keeping themselves busy, doing their schoolwork online and just trying to find something to do. Complaining a little bit, but not too much.”
White, who also is a published author and live-performance poet known around town as “Shake,” was scheduled to get married on May 9 and leave two days later for a honeymoon cruise. He said he hopes life will get back to normal sooner than later, but he fears things could go on this way for some time.
“You can imagine living with a woman who wants to get married and then, uh … hey, this is an act of God and it has nothing to do with me,” he said, laughing.
“There’s no telling with something like this. A part of me doesn’t believe we’ll ever be walking around without masks anymore. And I think a lot of that has to do with people. The general public is not going to do what you tell them to do; we don’t have trust in the government because of things that have happened in the past.
“I hope that it clears up and goes away soon. It could take all year; it could take the next decade; it could be something that we never fully recover from.
“I’m hoping that we have seen the worst of it; that it begins a rapid decline. And with that, I hope that it is real, and that it is not something that people are doing for population control or something like that. I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I am a realist, and I think things like that are possible.”
