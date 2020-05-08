Michelle Dewees has left her house “maybe five times” since the coronavirus pandemic began two months ago, but with three kids at home she stays plenty busy keeping both them and herself occupied and focused on positive things.
“I think really what it boils down to is how you choose to embrace this (pandemic-related) closure,” the 41-year-old elementary school teacher in Killeen said. “I have very bad asthma, and my doctor has put me back on some preventative medications that I haven’t been on for over five years, so I really don’t like going anywhere.
“I just don’t want to risk my lungs having to fight something like that. But I also know I’m very fortunate, because I’m able to say that I haven’t lost money during all this, so I don’t have that pressure and that burden.
“I know there’s a lot of households where people don’t have the ability to give their attention to those things that I’m giving my attention to. They have something far more pressing in front of them, like how they’re going to pay for their electricity, or their next meal.”
Her oldest daughter, 23-year-old Nichelle, is stationed with the U.S. Navy in Guam, where she serves as a medical corpsman. Although she’s a world away, they keep in touch.
“We talk through FaceTime, and she’s actually been doing some of that frontline work, transporting COVID-19 patients — and non-covid patients, as well,” Dewees said.
“She gets a little overwhelmed at times, because their work schedule has been altered significantly. She’s working, I think she said, four days on (and) three days off. A lot of stress; a lot of pressure; rapid change to accommodate the changing needs of the community. But she’s doing fine.”
Back at home, Dewees is helping her other three children with their online assignments, while keeping up with her own professional responsibilities. All that put together has been a challenge, but something she thoroughly enjoys.
“It keeps me pretty busy,” she said. “My 13-year-old goes to Liberty Hill (Middle School). He’s the type of student who needs conversation and modeling to really grasp things, so I spend a lot of time having to look at and figure out the lesson, and basically create miniature lessons for him to understand what is expected of him.
“But it’s also been a blessing because I’ve been able to teach him technology skills, and I think that’s the greatest thing about the distance learning that is going on now. The students are learning to use technology for the purpose of learning and gathering information, instead of just entertainment. So that’s what I’ve been focusing on with him. Teaching him how to use the resources that are in front of him to accomplish the task.
“My fifth-grader, I have to help him a lot with his math, because that is not his strength. The pre-K’er is learning to use technology, as well, and I’m using it as an opportunity to teach her how to log into the computer, her student I.D. number … and she is actually reading pretty well.
“So we’re working on all of that … and with all the kids, I have taken the opportunity every day to get out and explore something outside of the house. We have planted a garden of flowers; we have planted a vegetable garden; we are looking at how things grow, taking measurements. And another thing I have tried to do — because we are making history here, as a world — is I have asked my kids to do a daily journal, because some day, their great-great-grandchildren will have a primary source of information about why things may be a little different for them, as opposed to the way they were for us.”
Dewees grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she graduated from high school and then went to work for the state Department of Revenue. She was there for 10 years before meeting her military husband and going back to school, where she earned a master’s degree in education and become a school teacher.
The family lived in Killeen from 2010 to 2014 during a tour at Fort Hood, left for four years, then came back in 2018 and decided to call Central Texas home.
Her parents and grandmother still live in Tucson — she also has a sister in El Paso — and Dewees said she and her mom have become a great mutual support system.
“My parents are doing well. They’re both retired, so they’re staying home.
“I talk more to my mom, and she is a little concerned about the future. She also takes care of my grandmother, who is 97, so we were just talking about how they’re really safe when they go to shop for her and then take things into the house for her. Healthwise, there’s just no way she would win against something as disastrous as COVID-19.
“We try to find positives. We talk about how long it’s going to be before things get back to normal, and what will normal look like?”
As controversy over the pandemic continues, and cities and states across the country begin to ease restrictions and open back up, Dewees said she is concerned about the future, but always looks for the bright side.
“I definitely don’t think normal is going to be exactly like what we left. I think businesses will find ways to be more safe, overall. And I think more businesses will do more on-line type of processes.
“I think you’re going to see more businesses trending toward technology, and using technology. If anything like this ever happens again — God forbid — or if it gets to the point where we have to go back again to shelter-in-place, we all need to be able to at least function at little bit.
“I have gotten a little bit down at times, being stuck in the house. I like to be outside. I love the social interaction with my students — I miss my students more than I can articulate. But I’m thankful, because what this has really taught me is that I needed to slow down. I was not giving the same measure of attention to my own children as I was to my students.
“This has given me an opportunity to take a step back, understand how my children learn, how to better support them going forward.”
