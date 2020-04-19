Vicky Watson has been home from work since schools in Killeen closed after spring break, and the middle school band director says that along with missing her students, she is also struggling with another growing concern.
“I have been eating so much,” she said, laughing. “Way too much food. I decided I’ve got to get it together – this is getting ridiculous. So, my son, Jameson, and I have been walking a lot lately. I’ll walk and he’ll ride his bike.”
A resident of Killeen for the past 11 years, Watson came here from Rosebud-Lott, where she worked three years as an assistant band director. She was born in Irving, Texas, and moved to Lawrence, Kan., at age three. Ten years later, the family moved to Omaha, Neb., where she lived until it was time to head off to study music at the University of North Texas in Denton.
She is enjoying spending extra time with her son, but misses the rest of the “babies” she is used to seeing every day.
“It’s awful,” the 36-year-old said. “I miss my babies. I really do. I have a five-year-old at home and every day when I’d come home from work, he’d ask me, ‘Oh, mommy, how were your band babies today?’ The kids know him, and he knows them.
“We’ve been doing conferences through Schoology (an on-line education platform), and I’ve created assignments for the kids to listen to and then vote. It’s basically like an NCAA basketball bracket, but with music.
“They’re voting on which of the two songs they like better, then I update the bracket every week, and we talk about it in our conference. We play music board games … for instance, you get a card that says, ‘Sing a song that has the word love in it.’ I divide them up into teams, and that’s been really fun. I’ve learned that they don’t know nearly enough music!
“I’m trying to make it fun, but I’d much rather be in the classroom. I get a lot of my energy from just being around them. It’s been a big void.”
Part of that void has been filled by a recent addition to the family, Watson said, a cuddly, furry, two-year-old named Sandy.
“We adopted a dog during this thing,” she said. “We got her from a rescue shelter in Belton. I think she’s a German shepherd/lab/pit bull mix.
“I’m going through a divorce, and my husband took the German shepherd with him. I told my son that we would get a dog this summer, after we did all of our traveling that we normally do, to go see our family. Then, when this all happened, it was like, well, I don’t think we’re going anywhere for a while, we might as well get the dog now.
“She’s wonderful. Jameson and the dog are best buddies. She’s like a 60-pound lap dog. All she wants to do is love on you and be petted.”
Watson and her son traveled to Florida last month over spring break to visit her mother. When the first announcement came that school was going to be closed an additional week due to the Coronavirus, she considered extending their vacation, but soon thought better of that idea.
“At that time, Florida hadn’t really shut anything down yet. I was a little worried – I had heard the stores back here were empty, and then I thought, if we don’t fly back when we’re supposed to fly back, we may not have anything to fly back to.
“When we finally did come back … you know, when you’re going on vacation, you purposely run out of groceries, because you don’t want to leave anything in the fridge when you’re going to be gone for a week. And when we went to the store, there was nothing – like, one bag of chicken in the freezer section.
“People must all have gigantic freezers in their garage or something like that,” Watson said. “I joke with my friends that the only thing I miss about my ex-husband is his deep freeze.”
Any possibility of returning to school this month or next month for a reunion with her band babies was eliminated Friday when Gov. Greg Abbott announced all schools statewide will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic, a decision that Watson said did not come as a surprise.
She understands the negative impact the shutdown is having on society, but disagrees with those who say authorities have over-reacted.
“When we had 9-11 happening, the Patriot Act (national security legislation) took away a lot of freedoms, too, and where were these people then who are complaining now? This is for public safety. I don’t think it’s that hard to just sit at home – I mean, don’t get me wrong, this really, really sucks – but it’s just something we have to do.
“In my opinion, I would much rather err on the side of caution than be exposed to this. As a single parent, if I’m at school and I get it from a kid, I have to be out for two weeks. What if I don’t have two weeks of (paid) leave to take? And who’s going to take care of my son? And I know it’s not just me who could be in that kind of situation.
“When (Killeen school superintendent) Dr. Kraft first said on Tuesday or Monday or whatever it was that we were going to go back to school, I thought the chances of that actually happening were probably not likely. If it had happened, I would have been shocked.
“I’m hoping that they’re correct when they say that the weather warming up will kill the virus. I’m hoping that’s true. So, I’m thinking probably June or July (before things get back to normal).
“This is a serious thing, and I think it’s better to chill out, relax at home, and stay safe.”
