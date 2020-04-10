Lampasas resident Elaine Kelley says the pandemic hasn’t changed her life too much to this point. After an initial adjustment when the crisis began in earnest last month, the former public school teacher keeps plenty busy during the day.
“Because I am retired from teaching, my life has not been impacted greatly, except that I can’t go to the beauty shop,” Kelley said. “Soon, I will have to start wearing hats.
“I got lucky yesterday and was able to buy toilet paper, paper towels, chicken, potatoes, rubbing alcohol, navy beans, and the last cornbread mix on the shelf. Walmart was still out of flour, cornmeal, and rice. Funny how I used to think that beans and cornbread were poverty rations, until we couldn’t get them anymore. Now, they’re as prized as caviar.”
Kelley said when she does get out of the house to places like the grocery store, she is seeing that “most people” are nicer and more courteous than normal. She gets tired of all the political noise surrounding the pandemic, and hopes it will all be over sooner than later.
“Parents are doing more things with their kids,” she said, “and people are praying to God a whole lot more. Now that the churches have been shut down, that’s where people want to go. I just wish people would get off of this political blame game. Body bags don’t discriminate between red Republicans and blue Democrats.
“I’m spending a lot of time on Facebook, catching up with friends and relatives who suddenly have more time to chat. I also have time to thoroughly clean my house, but I’ve discovered that lack of time wasn’t my problem. I’m also doing more art, reading, and writing.
“At first, it was hard to settle down to do anything. I just kept my eyes glued to the news. In many ways, it is so incomprehensible. We have lived through wars, tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, earthquakes, other epidemics, 9/11, race riots … but nothing of this magnitude has affected the whole world at one time since the Great Flood. We who believe the Holy Bible know that the world will someday end. Nobody but God knows when, but it seems to me that he is giving everyone another chance to get right with him before that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.