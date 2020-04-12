LAMPASAS — Johnny Chadwick says people have called him a crazy “prepper,” someone who stockpiles supplies and/or practices survival skills in case of natural or other disaster, but things he has seen during the COVID-19 crisis make his behavior seem perfectly normal.
“I raise chickens, for example, and my original theory was that I’m keeping everything to myself,” said Chadwick, a U.S. Army veteran and native of Germany, who lives on 10 acres near Lampasas. “I started seeing people not as well-prepared as I was, and my original theory sort of went out the window.
“I had toilet paper (reserves) that I’m now distributing to my family and close friends. I’m taking eggs to co-workers, and things like that. That goes against the rules of being a prepper, but I can’t stop being myself.
“However, I’ve had people actually show up on my property, demanding eggs. Not, ‘May I have some eggs?’ but give me some. I had one person literally say to me, ‘People like you who have more should be giving to people like me who have less.’”
One day a couple weeks ago, Chadwick — who also raises geese, ducks, cats, pot-bellied pigs and peacocks — was at home working outside, when the geese began making a fuss, and he noticed a pickup coming up the long, dirt driveway toward his house.
“This guy gets out, and he claims to be one of my neighbors. I’d never seen him before in my life. He said he could hear my chickens from where he lives, and he wanted a couple.
“Instead of saying, ‘May I buy some chickens?’ he just said, ‘Hey, how much do you want for some of your chickens?’ I said, ‘They’re not for sale. These are my pets.’ He said, ‘You have plenty for yourself; you should give me two or three of them.’ I finally told him to get the you-know-what off of my property.
“I’ve actually found people out here just wandering around,” Chadwick said. “Looking inside the chicken house; looking in my windows. If this continues on … if this thing doesn’t resolve soon, I’m kind of worried about a lot of things I see happening. I tell people, I hope it gets better before it gets worse.”
Along with tending to his animals, stockpiling supplies and ammunition, and practicing his sharp-shooting skills, Chadwick is a registered nurse who has worked at Rollins Brook hospital in Lampasas since 1988. The 56-year-old father of three says the crisis has not overwhelmed the hospital with patients — there were two coronavirus cases confirmed in a Lampasas County resident as of last Thursday. But care givers have definitely been busier than usual, he said.
“We’re being inundated with phone calls for information that we can’t … you know, we have the HIPPA law (privacy protection for individual medical information) and we have to wait for the CDC to release certain information. And then, people who think they’re getting sick all the time. I’m getting inundated with that. Those two things we’re being inundated with, but not gross (overall) patient load.
“One thing I really appreciate is how, at my little hospital, we’re all coming together. Each of us has a different talent or skill set besides being a nurse. For example, a lot of these girls – some are single moms and what-not – know how to make things (supplies) stretch, and they came up with a lot of great ideas for how to budget.
“We ‘re trying to make everything stretch as much as we possibly can. Things that were disposable are now becoming semi-disposable. You hear a lot of people complaining about that, but this is nothing new. Back in the day, we were re-sterilizing instruments, and we’re just having to do a new twist on that — that’s all.
“I find it really interesting that people are complaining about it. A long time ago, nothing was disposable. Everything was re-sterilized.
“That’s my take on everything. You know, I get to talk to some of these really old World War II vets, and they talk about how we as a nation came together back then. We recycled, re-purposed everything – everything. And I’m glad to see that people are coming together like that again.”
Chadwick said Rollins Brook has been doing the coronavirus nasal swabs, then shipping the samples off for testing, at first to facilities in Illinois and Ohio, and now to Baylor Scott and White. He hopes the on-site, 10-second testing will become available here soon.
He is working long hours, which is really nothing new, and although confirmed cases of the virus worldwide have reached more than 1 million, he hopes the crisis will end soon.
“Is it scary? About as much as ebola was; about as much as the flu is … it’s all the same algorithm, as I tell people. The biggest thing we’re worried about is having supplies. As you know, people are hoarding, and that means we have a hard time getting our supplies.
“So many people were just not prepared for this, and I really feel for those people. We try our best to help them, but we’re having to be careful about who we give our supplies to. Also, we’re asking people, if you’re not really sick, please don’t go to the hospital. Don’t expose yourself.
“Another thing, we’re making it to where we can have no visitors, which is really upsetting a lot of people. You have couples that have been married 50 years, 70 years, and they’re having a hard time understanding that. It’s what we have to do.
“I do want to say, though, there was a thing going around that said, “Imagine your child being carted off, and you can’t go be with them …” Let me nip this in the bud right now. A child can have a parent with them (in the hospital). Why? Because if it’s your child, you’ve probably already been exposed to the virus. No one is going to yank their kid away from them. This is a rumor that was started, but no. That was never true.”
To protect yourself, Chadwick recommends paying attention to all the guidelines and precautions that are being recommended. He especially emphasizes frequent, thorough washing of hands.
“Learn what the universal precautions are,” he said. “Good hand washing is so important. Try to detoxify your body the best you can. And I don’t mean go get one of these California milkshakes, you know. I’m talking about the smoking, the drinking, that kind of stuff.
“Cough into the bend of your arm. Don’t be running around doing challenges like licking doorknobs, things like that. Use a little bit of sense — I’m not saying common sense, because I don’t think sense is common, especially in our day and age. Not when you’ve got people doing Tide pods and snorting up things they shouldn’t be snorting.
“Use good hygiene, and good universal precautions. This is what I tell people: when you wash your hands, don’t just rub your hands together. Get in between the fingers, use your fingernails to scrub, all the way pretty much to your elbow. And keep your hands off your face.
“You don’t have to have the fancy hand sanitizers and all of that. Use a bar of soap. Works just fine.
“If it makes you feel better to wear a mask, why not? Will it help you? I doubt it. People that wear gloves … think about all the things they’re touching while they’re wearing those gloves. And most people don’t know how to properly remove gloves, anyway. But I tell people, ‘If it makes you feel better, fine.’
“Like I said, good universal precautions will take care of this. Understand that a virus is only going to survive outside of the human body for so long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.