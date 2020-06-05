LAMPASAS — Author, poet, storyteller, blogger, health nut, photographer, songwriter, and community volunteer Renee Alter says she has been basically homebound for two years now due to a crippling accident, and so the COVID-19 pandemic has not greatly affected her day-to-day life.
Spending all her time mostly alone in her Lampasas apartment — except for daily visits by caregivers — she considers herself pretty safe from the virus, and also from the increasing panic and mayhem she sees on the news and social media.
“I haven’t been scared of the virus,” Alter said. “I deal with a number of health issues already, and I was subscribing to a bunch of newsletters from different doctors, who all say the same thing — if you have a healthy immune system, the virus is not going to affect you. It affects people who smoke, who are obese, have other health problems, so I just flat out don’t worry about it.
“I also saw the data with how many people have died from COVID compared to the number of people who have died from flu, homelessness, and a whole bunch of other things. Maybe the shutdown was necessary, but I don’t think it was necessary at all.
“The biggest pandemic of all going on right now is fear — and it’s fear and anxiety that will get people sick. Not the flu; not COVID. Fear and anxiety.
“It’s pathetic, what’s going on right now. There are crazy people competing for what’s in the stores, because they’re panicking. Some of these crazy people have guns. I’m not worried about COVID; I’m worried about the crazy people.
“I stay clear of all those people — not because of COVID, but because of what they’re doing.”
A native of Swampscott, Mass., near Boston, 64-year-old Alter has been in Lampasas since November 2006. She used to be active in a number of different organizations and activities, including Killeen Toastmasters, the Central Texas Writers Society, First Friday – Art after Dark, just to name a few, and has published a number of books about health and wellness, and physical challenges she has faced over the years.
To see more about her books and her blog, go to: http://www.reneealtersatmosphere.com/.
During the pandemic, she has been keeping tabs on her family, spread out across several states, including a brother who is a glass blower in Vermont. His wife works at a university lab that has been conducting research on COVID-19, although Alter doesn’t know any details about that.
One sister lives in Washington, and is married to a county park ranger. They live with two daughters, one in college and one a recent high school graduate, in a cabin in the middle of the park. Her son, Jesse, 36, is a BMW service advisor at a car dealership in Orange County, Calif. He is married and has a 7-year-old daughter. All are doing fine, she says.
Also in Orange County is her 89-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia, and is cared for by two other sisters.
Since injuring her back in the middle of 2018, Alter doesn’t get out of the apartment much, and doesn’t have many visitors, other than three “community cats” that show up every day for a treat.
“They still come around,” Alter said. “I feed them on my back porch.”
One way she does get out and about is through her imagination, Alter explained. Someone encouraged her to start watching Studio Ghibli movies, and she was fascinated.
“They’re all Japanese animated movies. One of them is called ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ and I not only saw the movie, but I bought the book and I read the book.
“When he (the character, Howl) wants to go somewhere, he has an assistant who programs this castle, and it rises up and walks on four legs. By the front door, there is a knob, and depending on which direction you turn the knob, when you open the door, you have a completely different scene.
“So, I apply this to my life. In my apartment, out the front door is a parking lot and more buildings; out the back door is the creek. On the news and social media is all the fear about COVID, so in my head, I am switching that knob and making all that stuff disappear.
“But there are positive things to consider right now, too, in spite of everything.
“There is increased awareness now of spreading disease, so in schools and in public places, maybe there won’t be as many colds and things. And people are reassessing their priorities. What’s more important — going to the store and spending money on stuff you’re not going to need next year, or spending time with your family? That kind of thing.
“And then there’s video conferencing, which has now become standard. After I hurt my lower back, all of my activities came to a halt, so I’ve already been isolated. I couldn’t go anywhere anymore.
“I still can’t go to lots of things, so video conferencing is exciting for me, because I get to participate even more than I could before. And there’s also a massive amount of information being provided about trauma and how it affects us, and what we can do about it.
“So I try to focus on things like that, and not so much on everything else.”
