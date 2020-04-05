About 40 miles northwest of Killeen, retired Copperas Cove schoolteacher Debra Holloway lives on 270 acres of land where she grew up in the community of Pearl, just west of Gatesville.
Nothing much has changed in her day-to-day routine, said Holloway, who was working as a long-term substitute for the nearby Evant school district when pandemic concerns canceled classes.
“If it weren’t for that, I probably would not have even noticed what is going on,” Holloway said last week.
Most of the time, she lives alone, unless you add in her small herd of longhorn cattle, and her brothers coming in from out of town on the weekends, so Holloway said she is not only used to the solitude, but actually enjoys it.
“When I retired from Copperas Cove (a few years ago), I said I wanted to be a hermit,” she said, with a laugh. “This is my opportunity.
“It doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve got so much to do, especially in the spring. I’ve got my garden prepared, and I already have my beans planted. There’s stuff to do in the flower beds. I mowed the yard twice, and I need to mow outside the yard. You name it — there’s always something to do here.
A few days ago, she went shopping.
“I went to Dollar General in Evant and picked up a couple of things; then I ran into Gatesville and did my regular grocery shopping. I was impressed because last week when I went, they were really cleaned out — H-E-B not so much, but Walmart was — and this week there were some empty shelves, but a lot of their stuff was re-stocked.
“I didn’t wear a mask, but I did wear gloves, which I was considering doing even before all of this happened — people are just nasty. You know, you grab a hold of a cart and it’s sticky … I’ve always been kind of paranoid (about germs). I thought for a while I was turning into Sheldon from the ‘Big Bang Theory’ (television show).”
Holloway has a son in Stephenville and a daughter and two granddaughters in Sealy. All are doing fine, although her oldest granddaughter lost her job when the hotel where she worked closed for the next several months.
Now 69, Holloway has never seen anything like this in her lifetime. The closest thing is back during her childhood, when she was around other children who had contracted polio, a deadly viral disease that paralyzed and/or killed up to a half-million people a year worldwide during its peak, until vaccines were developed in the 1950s. Now, polio has been mostly eradicated.
“I remember getting the polio vaccinations,” Holloway said. “I remember kids who had an arm or a leg that was shorter than the others because they had polio. We did the polio (vaccination) thing twice: in the third grade, they gave us a shot with a needle, and I think it was in junior high, we went through and they dropped something on a sugar cube.
“It’s kind of hard to put into words. I’m not scared or anything, because I’m not in an area that I think I would probably get infected, and when I do have to go to town or something, I do take precautions. I eat healthy, and I take supplements to help build my immune system. I’ve got fresh air out here, sunshine — when it’s not raining. I’ve got two freezers; I’ve got my beef and my chicken; I’ve still got a few things I’ve canned; a few canned goods.
“It’s only me here, so I don’t eat a lot. I’ve got everything I need.”
