PEARL — Linda Ray says the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected her personal life very much, but she is concerned about the effect it is having on her beloved Coryell County community of Pearl, just west of Gatesville.
“Personally, it hasn’t had any affect at all,” said Ray, 73, who was born here, moved away for a while, then came back after she and her husband, Ron, a former high school football coach, retired. “I really don’t have the fear of it — I’m not smart enough to be afraid of it.
“I stay mostly here in Pearl, but I go once a week to Gatesville for groceries and other things.”
Pearl is a community of somewhere around 400 people that dates back to the late 1800s, and centers around three churches and a community center that once served as the public schoolhouse.
Before the pandemic started shutting things down back in March, Pearl was known in part for its monthly Bluegrass Jam and Stage Show at the community center, a popular free admission event that filled the seats and helped raise money for charity.
Community center members sold food and drink refreshment from the kitchen to help keep the center running, and sales from items at the adjacent bookstore helped support several local charitable organizations. With the bluegrass shows postponed indefinitely, revenue has dropped off considerably.
“We’re going on 12 years now, and we’re down about 75% in our sales,” Ray said. “If we lose this community center … this is our hub. Everybody from our churches works at the community center. Everything revolves around this place.”
To try and make up for the loss of income, the community center on FM 183 between Gatesville and Goldthwaite is now hosting monthly sales at the bookstore (which includes not only 6,000 books but also a wide variety of donated items), plant sales, and Junk in the Trunk, in which people can come out and sell merchandise from their automobile trunk or trailer.
The next scheduled 1st Saturday flea market-style event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4.
Another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pearl is the community’s annual vacation bible school, normally held the second week of June, but now shortened and pushed back to July 27-29. While this is not a part of the all-important annual fundraising effort, it is considered a vital part of the future for this tiny community and its aging population.
“One of our concerns is what will happen with our little churches in a few years? If you don’t pull in kids, who’s going to run your church? Without the churches here, what then?
“I think the future of Pearl is really going to depend on what happens with this (community center), and with the churches. I’m very positive about our church, because we have a lot of young families. They’re keeping the church going, so I have a lot of hope for them.”
As far as COVID-19 and the future, Ray says she remains optimistic, and she expects things will continue to improve as the country and the world open back up and return to some degree of normal.
“I think we’ve done very well. A lot of people hate the President, but I support him. If you’re a real Christian, I believe you should honor your leaders. I think they did the best they could. Let’s face it, whatever they do, somebody is not going to like it.
“When you come out to Pearl, you’re in heaven. It’s secure; it’s safe. People at our church, their grandkids come and stay for a week. One little girl — she’s a teenager and she lives in San Antonio — she said, ‘I’m in a box (at her house) and I can’t get out of it.’
“They come here and they go fishing, they walk, ride horses. If you come here, it’s a very peaceful and safe place.”
