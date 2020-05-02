EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald is running a series of at-home profiles on locals who are spending a lot of time sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Killeen pastry artist and entrepreneur Sandie Johnson had seven catering jobs lined up in March but with the coronavirus wiping out her schedule, she is spending more time on her nonprofit group for underprivileged girls and hoping the need for sweet treats picks back up soon.
“It’s been pretty rough,” Johnson said. “Business is slow, and by slow, I mean non-existent.
“I’d say it’s been over a month now since I’ve had any continuous business. I’ve been reaching out to local restaurants to see if collaborating might be a possibility. It’s now graduation season, (and) Mother’s Day is coming up, so I’m hoping things begin to pick back up. May is the month.”
Johnson, 36, has lived in Killeen for nearly two years now. Married to a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Hood, she is mother to three boys, ages 10, 12 and 16.
Along with her custom-made desserts catering business, Sandiessweets, (https://www.instagram.com/sandies_sweetss/) Johnson is an event coordinator, aspiring singer/songwriter, and author of “My Mama Always Told Me,” available on Amazon and directly from the author, who provides autographed copies. Along with all that, she serves as CEO of the nonprofit organization, “It’s All About You,” which provides mentorship programs for girls ages 12 to 18.
“I started the program in 2017, because I was an underprivileged girl myself, and I had some struggles that I needed to overcome, but I didn’t have guidance,” Johnson said. “I definitely needed someone like me growing up, to help foster and develop a lot of the skills and talents that it takes to get along in this world nowadays.
“We hold quarterly events, and for each one of those, the girls go through a 12-week mentorship program. We have focus groups, things that cater to self-esteem boosting, bullying issues, and encouraging life skills to help them grow into successful young entrepreneurs. We also have programs that help them with whatever their talent is, so for the past three years, we’ve hosted a modeling and fashion show, ‘Rip the Runway,’ a talent show, and a couple of musicals.”
Before she came to Killeen from Washington, Johnson collaborated with places like the local Boys and Girls Club and Tacoma school district to promote her program. Things have been a little slow to develop here, but she is finding her footing and auditions are currently underway for upcoming events.
“Coming to Texas, familiarizing myself with the area and the people, it’s been a little bit of a struggle, trying to connect with the right people,” she said. “It’s also been a little slow with the pandemic going on right now, but we are starting virtual auditions and will continue until the end of May.”
For more information on It’s All About You, go to: https://spalongirls253.wordpress.com/.
Overall, Johnson and her family are doing well as the pandemic continues. Back home in Philadelphia, her father has been struggling a little bit, as the COVID-19 crisis has shut down his restaurant, but he stubbornly continues to try and serve those around him.
Here at home, she was a little concerned by Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent decision to end the state’s stay-at-home order, but she has also been gratified by what she sees as a community coming together during a difficult time.
“My father, a lot of brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, are on the East Coast. He’s been delivering food to low-income neighborhoods for many years, and one day I called him — we video chat a lot — and he has on his mask; his gloves.
“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’m going to deliver the bread.’ He gets food from the local Salvation Army, I think it is, whatever they’re getting ready to throw out, and he … spreads the love, basically. I told him, ‘You need to go sit down, and just stay wherever you are,’ but he’s not really one to sit still.
“I’m a little worried, because I felt that opening things up now might have been a little premature. However, I’m doing everything I can to be cautious and stay safe. I think there are still a lot of people out there who are leery, and suspect, about things opening back up.
“For the most part, I’m kind of in the middle, I would say. In the beginning, I was, like, hey, it’s cold and flu season. But then it started getting escalated, and I was seeing things that the news was portraying … it was a little bit of a hard pill to swallow.
“It was kind of scary at first, but things have calmed down a lot. Stores are able to get things on the shelf and keep things on the shelf. We haven’t run out of anything. We’re not struggling to get toilet paper or anything like that.
“The community has been phenomenal — there’s been a group of us trying to get things for people who can’t get out to the stores. I’ve been working with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce as far as feeding the homeless, low-income families, and getting the food shelters re-stocked. It’s been great to see the community come together — so it’s not all bad. I think there’s has been some good to come out of all this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.