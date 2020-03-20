Some shopping malls in Austin have closed after Austin’s largest shopping mall operator announced it will temporarily shut its centers due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman.
Lakeline Mall, Barton Creek Square, Round Rock Premium Outlets, San Marcos Premium Outlets and Domain I and II closed Thursday night and are not expected to reopen until at least March 29.
Simon Property Group, the owner of the Austin shopping malls and other malls in the nation, said it made the decision to close all its malls and retail properties after discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of the virus, according to the Statesman.
