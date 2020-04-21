Stay-at-home orders, social distancing and home office settings continue to keep residents off the streets.
According to information from the tracking group Arity, the total number of miles traveled nationwide is down more than 50% and companies are seeing fewer insurance claims due to the decrease in drivers on the road.
With the significant decrease in people driving due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, some of the country’s largest auto insurance companies offer their members refunds on their existing plans.
Popular companies such as USAA, Allstate, Geico and Liberty Mutual offer policyholders refunds and credits on premiums to save money.
The relief programs include refunds, credits or one-time payments.
The Consumer Federation of America reported that the total credit refunded is expected to be at least $6.5 billion through May.
USAA spokeswoman Rebekah Nelson said every member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31, 2020, will receive a 20% credit on two months of premium in the coming weeks.
“Members will automatically receive a credit applied to their bill. They do not need to call, and no additional action is required,” said Nelson, lead communications director for USAA.
Other insurance companies took similar actions.
Nationwide is offering a one-time premium refund of $50 per policy for personal auto policies active as of March 31, 2020.
Allstate said via press release that the average personal auto insurance customer will receive 15% back based on their monthly premiums in April and May.
Farmers Insurance will issue a 25% refund on all April auto insurance premiums, while Geico is giving customers a 15% credit for the next full policy term.
State Farm auto insurance policy holders will receive a refund up to 25%, depending on their location, while Liberty Mutual is giving its customers a 15% refund on two months of their auto premiums.
Progressive is giving policyholders a 20% credit in April and May, and is waiving late fees and non-payment cancellation through May 15.
Most of the relief forms require no action from the policy holder and will automatically be applied through the recent payment method on file.
However, auto policy refunds are not the only way insurance companies try to help out their customers financially.
“Special payment arrangements are available to assist members experiencing financial difficulties,” said Nelson. “USAA will not cancel members’ auto or property insurance policies or charge fees due to late payments on USAA auto and property insurance coverage through June 17, 2020.”
The company also offers special payment arrangements for life insurances.
“USAA Life Insurance Company is waiving and reimbursing deductibles and co-payments for coronavirus-related testing received on or after Feb. 4, 2020, for members who have USAA Medicare Supplement plan,” said Nelson.
Details on relief plans and refunded amounts are subject to change due to location and policy. Customers should contact their individual insurance company or check their website for more detailed information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.