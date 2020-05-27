Baylor Scott & White Health announced Tuesday plans to reduce its work force by 3 percent throughout the system.
“There is no specific number of jobs that will be affected, because that number is being determined now and it will change as patient volumes change," the release said.
As the health care system prepared for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, a news release said, it experienced a drastic reduction in visits, largely due to the suspension of non-urgent surgeries and procedures.
Early on, Baylor Scott & White Health decided to protect the pay of all employees through the end of May, which was recently extended through June 7.
Early data is revealing, according to the release, significant economic implications on Texas and the financial and operational implications on Baylor Scott & White Health. The system is implementing changes to remain prepared and able to adapt in continued unpredictability. These changes reportedly include a reduction of work force, temporary salary reductions of senior executives, modified physician compensation models, and flexing and furloughing of employees to accommodate changing volumes.
While designed to better match the health systems resources with evolving community needs, any decisions to part with our people are always very difficult, the release said. Baylor Scott & White said it is committed to supporting these team members’ transitions.
Other changes were announced to employees Tuesday as part of a comprehensive plan to strengthen the organization for the future, including growing digital offerings and further investing in team members on the frontlines, the release said.
The health care system operates 46 hospitals, including Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, and more than 800 patient care centers across North Texas and Central Texas.
The vast majority of those impacted by the reduction are not bedside caregivers, according to the health system’s statement. In June Baylor Scott & White is further investing in team members on the frontlines by implementing an hourly pay increase for nearly 12,000 nurses and other staff — a commitment made prior to the pandemic’s impact.
For physicians, the salary cut is 10 percent and is temporary. Senior leadership team, roughly 260 leaders across the system, will be taking temporary salary reductions of between 10 percent and 20 percent. Jim Hinton, Baylor Scott & White Health CEO, and Pete McCanna, Baylor Scott & White Health president, are taking a 25 percent reduction.
There is no specific number of jobs that will be affected because that number is now being determined and it will change as patient volumes change, the release said.
The health care system said it is committed to providing safe care environments for patients and team members and continues to see patients returning to Baylor Scott & White care sites.
As of this week, patient volumes at the clinics — in-person and telemedicine — were back to roughly 95 percent of pre-COVID levels. Hospital admissions were back to roughly 92 percent and operating room cases were back to around 97 percent of pre-COVID levels. While patient volumes are steadily increasing, the health care system remains in a financial recovery period during which it must plan for continued unpredictability, the release said.
A report by the American Hospital Association indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic could cost hospitals $202.6 billion in losses for hospitals and health systems through the end of June.
The report comes after weeks of furloughs and pay cuts installed by health systems wracked by the financial strain of COVID-19. It also comes more than a week after Congress gave hospitals another $75 billion to providers on top of $100 billion in an economic stimulus package about a month ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.