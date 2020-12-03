With an increase of 126 infections Thursday, Bell County is experiencing what is expected to be the start of a surge following Thanksgiving gatherings, and the Bell County Public Health District urges residents to carefully consider any winter holiday plans.
“Today marks seven days after Thanksgiving … with the largest bump expected by Monday and Tuesday next week. Hopefully, we do not see the increase we expect,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Thursday. “For those making plans for Christmas ... we recommend, as we did for Thanksgiving, that families only gather with those that they live with.”
Bell County has now totaled 8,981 cases after 126 infections were attributed to Thursday’s single-day increase, and at least 7,798 people have reportedly recovered to date. Active cases also saw a slight uptick to 1,183 — 69 more than Wednesday. Deaths remained at 121.
On Thursday, Robison-Chadwell provided a correction to her Wednesday statement regarding Bell County’s latest six fatalities.
“I was made aware yesterday that my statement on deaths did not match with the dashboard so I took a look this morning and, sure enough, I accidentally typed Temple for one death when I should have typed Belton,” she told FME News Service. “Those who unfortunately passed include a man in his 80s from Temple, a woman in her 80s from Harker Heights, a man in his 80s from Temple, a man in his 60s from Belton, a woman in her 60s from Bell County and a man in his 60s from Bell County.”
But Robison-Chadwell also offered a reminder how other data published to the health district’s dashboard is provisional and can be subject to further updates.
“Occasionally, (death certificates) will be updated with changes that can include comorbidities not listed on an original or changes in residence,” she said. “The data is provisional and will occasionally see changes as we manage the dataset.
“If a case is found to have been erroneously reported to Bell County, we will not continue to report that case once it changes jurisdiction for example. That has happened in the past. Changes in demographics happen on occasion as well.”
Area school districts
Killeen Independent School District has registered 529 cumulative cases since March 16: 247 students and 282 staff.
The Belton Independent School District has 22 active COVID-19 cases after infections reported during the Thanksgiving holiday were added to the dashboard. These “handful” of cases were included in an effort to maintain transparency, the district said.
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard’s latest report — reflecting cases logged between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 — showed 10 cases.
coryell, lampasas counties
Lampasas County reported 15 additional cases of the coronavirus, as of Wednesday evening.
According to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer, the county had a total of 599 cases of the coronavirus, 61 of which were active.
Of the county residents actively ill with the virus, four are hospitalized. A total of 522 have recovered. Twelve deaths have happened within the county.
Coryell County did not provide an update Thursday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had a total of 1,347 cases.
Of the total, there were 411 active cases, and 921 have recovered. A total of 15 county residents have died from the virus, the county has reported.
Herald staff writer Thaddeus Imerman
contributed to this report.
