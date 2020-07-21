The statewide masking mandate and the renewed effort for residents to practice social distancing appears to be working in Bell County as 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the area’s top public health official.
“Bell reached 2,769 cases today,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “This is the first Tuesday in quite some time that we have not reported over 100 cases, which is encouraging and indicates that masking and social distancing measures are working.”
Bell County has reported at least 108 cases every Tuesday since June 30 — the first time the county saw its daily increase go past the century mark.
“If we continue to work together as a community, we can drive these numbers down even further,” she added.
Other encouraging figures were reported Tuesday. The number of people recuperating from the virus was greater than the new infections. The health district reported 110 new recoveries, pushing that total to 1,065. This is the first time total recoveries in Bell County have been above the 1,000 mark.
Still, the risk of contracting the virus remains. The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests inched up again. Bell County had a positive test rate of 8.7 percent on Tuesday. At least 31,838 tests have been performed here.
Young Bell County residents continue to propel local COVID-19 cases — including the demographic that is expected to return to school in mid-August.
“Of the new cases reported, approximately 35 cases were under the age of 20 years,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Those in the 20-29 year demographic are still driving the majority of the caseload.”
At least 665 residents in their 20s have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 295 residents younger than 20 have been infected with the virus.
As Bell County school districts keep adapting their reopening plans, health officials in McLennan County delayed the start of in-person classes until after Sept. 7.
Dr. Farley Verner, the health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, issued the order — which allows schools to offer virtual classes — and called for districts in his county to develop and submit a plan by Aug. 21 on how to restart in-person classes, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.
“These control measures are necessary to protect the public health based on the higher risk of spread of COVID-19 in schools due to the necessity of large groups gathering and the difficulty for some children to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” Verner said in a news release.
The Texas Education Agency confirmed last week school districts would not risk state funding if local public health officials ordered campuses to remain closed, according to The Texas Tribune. Districts, though, must offer remote instruction, TEA officials told The Tribune.
Bell County superintendents are expected to discuss their reopening plans during a district leader-only meeting, which is a frequent occurrence, this week, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Monday.
The Bell County Public Health District has not ordered local districts to cancel in-person classes.
Most of the larger school districts, such as Killeen and Temple ISDs, have options of remote online learning and have required students at school locations to wear masks.
Coryell, Lampasas counties
Coryell County is reporting 220 total cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
Of the total cases, 139 of them are active, 77 have recovered and there have been four deaths reported.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
As of Monday, Lampasas County had a total of 102 cases of the coronavirus, County Judge Randall Hoyer said by phone.
Lampassas County officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Herald staff writer Cade Smith contributed to this report.
