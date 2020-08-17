Bell County’s top public health official said Monday she continues to see local COVID-19 infections stabilize.
The Bell County Public Health District recorded 84 new cases since Friday — 51 on Monday, none on Sunday and 33 on Saturday — and an additional 88 recoveries.
“This is showing a relatively level average in the number of reported cases,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We would like to see the case numbers decline further and we commend the public’s continued efforts in driving down rates in the county.”
At least 4,263 cases have been reported, with 3,231 recoveries.
Sunday was the first time since May 5 that the health district did not report any new cases, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
“Sunday was a day in which no confirmed cases were reported, but Sunday is typically a very low reporting day,” Robison-Chadwell said.
While daily case numbers appear to be plateauing, Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests continued its upward climb. The health district logged it around 10.6% on Monday. In Friday’s update, it was 10.54%.
At least 40,211 tests have been performed in Bell County.
The county’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 55 on Monday. That figure was 63 on Saturday, according to the health district.
No new deaths were reported on Monday. So far, the Bell County Health District has recorded 26 deaths. That figure is based on information from local hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported three more Bell County residents died from the virus.
The state pegged the county’s death tally at 49 — a 23-person difference. The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19 to calculate its fatality figures.
The Bell County Public Health District reported one more resident with COVID-19 was hospitalized. Since March, 208 residents have been hospitalized and 58 have been admitted into an intensive care unit.
Coryell County
In Coryell County, 453 total coronavirus cases have been reported. Of those, 297 are active, 152 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus. The county has not updated its numbers since Monday.
Lampasas County reported 237 total cases, officials said on Monday.
