Bell County officials say testing has increased significantly.
As of Thursday, 9,025 cumulative tests have been administered in Bell County.
More than 3,000 tests have been performed since April 30, said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. Bell County Judge David Blackburn calculated that is a daily average of about 428 tests.
The increase in tests performed could lead to an increase in confirmed cases, Robison-Chadwell said.
“We might see a spike of say 15 in a day, perhaps. That wouldn’t be terribly alarming given the extreme increase in testing,” the health district director said. “But the fact we have seen such an increase in this short period of time and really haven’t seen a lot more positives is encouraging.”
Bell County retirement homes — unlike facilities in other parts of Texas and the nation — have staved off COVID-19 outbreaks. Fewer than 10 cases have originated from those facilities, Robison-Chadwell said.
The county’s total case count is 201 — a five-person increase from Wednesday — with 123 recoveries. The Texas Department of State Health Services pinned the county’s total at 213 — a number that includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 201 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. This is an increase of 11 cases since Wednesday’s update.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 26 cases are active, 20 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 153 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons.
The city of Copperas Cove now has 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to a news release from Gary Young, the emergency management coordinator for the city.
Of the 20 cases, eight have recovered, seven are in isolation, three are in the hospital and two have died, according to the release. Half of those with confirmed cases are females and the other half are males. The most common age ranges of the cases are 60-69 at four cases and 70-79 at four cases.
The newest case was reported Tuesday and is a man between the ages of 60 and 69, and he is in isolation, according to the release.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at www.coryellcounty.org
Lampasas County currently has eight total cases of coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, six are currently active and two patients have recovered.
NEWS CONFERENCE
At the weekly Bell County news conference Thursday, Blackburn and Robison-Chadwell advised residents they need to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands and wearing masks because the coronavirus is here to stay.
“This is a new virus. It’s in our population. It’s not as if when this is over it’s going to have gone away,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We will see a smattering of COVID-19 cases reported probably for the rest of our lives. It’s going to be something that we see in our population.”
Even though the virus will stick around, local officials said the county and state are in a crucial time right as some businesses have reopened after being shuttered for weeks and people venture out more.
Retailers and restaurants partially reopened last week, and starting Friday, stylists and barbers will start taming their customers’ hair. Gov. Greg Abbott has set stringent rules for businesses to follow when they open their doors again.
“I think over the next week to 10 days or so we’ll see what the impact is in terms of the reopening measures that the governor has authorized,” Blackburn said. “My hope is that our residents as well as our businesses that are reopening will continue to follow the health care protocols that have been set out there for social distancing, masking when you cannot maintain social distancing in densely populated areas, washing your hands.”
The effects of reopening and the expiration of the state’s stay-at-home order may be seen in local COVID-19 infection figures around May 14, the health district director said.
For now, Blackburn said he believes Bell County has flattened its coronavirus case curve. He pointed to the Bell County Public Health District’s dashboard’s cases by date chart to support his hypothesis.
“When you look at the graph, what I see is from April 20 to May 6 — which is 16 days — there were eight cases reported on April 20, there were three reported on May 6, and then look across those entire 16 days. When you look across those entire 16 days that, to me, looks like the flattening of the curve” the county’s top elected official said.
As officials wait to see how the reopening of the businesses goes, Blackburn said it is too early to paint an accurate picture of the pandemic’s effects on the local economy.
“I think that said, we’re in good shape from a budget standpoint as we approach the last fiscal quarter of this fiscal year,” said Blackburn, who prepares the county government’s annual budget. “The real challenge is in front of us, and that’s to assess and plan for the next fiscal year.”
Although many of the questions reporters asked at Thursday’s news conference were about testing, Dr. Robert Greenberg — Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer — said attention should be on access to care and testing, not just testing sites.
“My sense is, from the Bell County perspective, we do have adequate testing sites across the county and the numbers seem to reflect that also — I think in terms of the number of tests that have been run over the past week or two weeks or so,” Blackburn said.
Even as daily case count increases begin to slow, the county government is preparing for a potential second COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re doing three things right now in anticipation of whatever the next event is,” Blackburn said. “While new viruses, novel viruses, are nothing new in the sense that we have seen those occur in the past — and I anticipate we will see them again in the future — what is very different and very new has been the response to this virus.”
Those three things are: One, stockpiling personal protective equipment for first responders and other county employees; two, installing physical barriers in county facilities so customers and employees are protected from any potential transmission of COVID-19; and, three, reviewing the county’s internal health protocols so they can continue to serve residents.
“We want to make sure that, to the degree that we can with the knowledge that we have today, how we can continue to provide services to the Bell County residents and keep our offices open and operating,” Blackburn said.
Herald staff writers Monique Brand and Hunter King contributed to this report.
