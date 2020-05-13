Bell and Coryell counties each had an increase of six confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to county reports on Wednesday.
Coryell County was reporting 217 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of the coronavirus cases in Coryell County, 34 cases are active, 24 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 157 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons.
Bell County has 220 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, six more than Tuesday, county officials reported. The county also reported 145 people have recovered.
The new infections include five Killeen residents and a Temple resident.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, in its Wednesday update, reported the county’s total at 231 — a figure that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post.
Only one more resident has recovered from the coronavirus, increasing that number to 145, according to Bell County figures. Three Bell County residents have died related to the virus.
The district also reports 12,492 tests were completed. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said last week that the county might see small spikes with a recent increase in testing.
In Copperas Cove, located in Coryell County and included in that county’s report, city officials report 27 total cases, 17 of which are active. Eight people have recovered and two people have died.
Lampasas County currently has nine total cases of coronavirus, according to information received from County Judge Randall Hoyer on Tuesday and the state on Wednesday. Of those cases, seven are currently active.
Herald reporters Artie Phillips and Monique Brand and FME reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
