The Bell County Public Health District identified seven additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to new numbers released Monday.
That brings the district’s tally to 158. The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Monday update, which includes residents of Fort Hood, pegged the county’s infection total at 165.
The number of Bell County residents who have recovered from the coronavirus still stands at 73. Three people in the county have died from COVID-19 complications.
Coryell County is showing a total of 105 cases in the county as of Monday.
The majority of the cases in Coryell County come from Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inmates, which have a total of 63 coronavirus cases, according to the county’s report posted on its website. There are 32 active cases among county residents, eight recoveries, and two deaths related to the virus.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer reported his county now has a total of three cases, an increase of one.
BELL COUNTY
Bell County also has seen a significant uptick in the number of tests performed. Health district data shows that 4,102 tests have been administered — a 903-test increase since Bell County Judge David Blackburn first released testing figures Thursday.
The county’s newest coronavirus cases include two women in their 40s and a man in his 20s from Temple; a woman in her 20s and another woman in her 40s from Belton; a woman in her 50s from Harker Heights; and a woman in her 40s from Killeen.
Killeen has 69 confirmed infections, and Harker Heights has 14.
Temple has 43, and Belton has 18 known cases.
Rural Bell County, which includes people who live in unincorporated areas and small cities, has 14 cases.
Local cases are evenly divided between men and women.
People in their 50s are still the largest age group in the county affected by COVID-19. Bell County Public Health District data shows 36 people in that group have tested positive.
People in their 40s are the next largest group, with 33 cases.
Other age groups that have tested positive include 26 in their 30s; 21 in their 60s; 20 in their 20s; 12 in their 70s; seven who are younger than 20; and three in their 80s.
Since the county reported its first coronavirus case in mid-March, 33 residents have been hospitalized and 24 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. The number of hospitalizations grew by three since the health district’s Friday update.
STATE REPORT
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 25,297 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 663 people have died.
McLennan County added five new infections on Monday, according to the local health district and now has 87 known cases.
Texas DSHS data showed Falls County adding two infections for a total of three and Burnet County added a single case for a count of 15. Meanwhile, Milam County’s count remained at 13, according to state data.
Herald staff reporter Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
