Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 3,199 tests have been performed in the county. That number is as of yesterday.
Bell County has acquired 185 test kits, Blackburn said. “These kits are purchased for use for our frontline county employees, our first responders,” he said.
The county judge, health district director and doctors from Baylor Scott & White, Seton and AdventHealth addressed reporter questions Thursday.
Dr. Greenberg from Baylor Scott & White said his medical system in Temple has performed 2,520 tests, with 102 positive.
“Now within the last week or so antibody testing has become available,” Greenberg said. The antibody testing is a blood test. It’s used to test someone who doesn’t have symptoms or to see if they have immunity.
“This is a new virus. This was something new for us, for the whole world,” Chief Nursing Officer Calee Travis said.
Seton, she said, has had everything they needed. No shortages in PPE. They are being conservative with some supplies, such as masks. But they are giving workers all the gear they need, she said.
Kevin Roberts, the CEO AdventHealth, advised. “Don’t go anywhere without your masks,” he said.
No medical workers at AdventHealth Central Texas, Roberts said, have contracted COVID-19.
AdventHealth has not had any layoffs or furloughs, Roberts said. They guaranteed employees’ pay through June, he said.
AdventHealth is using in-house rapid testing that can take about an hour, Roberts said. But it’s only limited to severe cases. Advent also has drive-through facilities in Killeen, Lampasas and Harker Heights. “This is not random testing yet. We may get there one day."
75 tests have been done in the AdventHealth network and 5 percent of those have tested positive, Roberts said. Advent also does not have any COVID-19 patients right now. Roberts stressed that the virus is out there, though.
Reopening the economy, Blackburn said, “Those decisions about reopening … are in the hands of the governor.” The county judge stressed that a statewide stay-at-home order is still in effect.
There are at least five drive-through testing sites in Bell County, local medical officials said. And, Blackburn said. Premier ER in West Temple has just announced it will do drive-up testing. “I think we’re going to see more and more of that across the county and the state."
AdventHealth’s Roberts said local health care providers have the tests that they need and are not being really picky with performing them.
“We are not concerned. We have not been concerned,” Roberts said. “We have never run out.” And they have been able to find additional tests, he added.
Baylor Scott & White and Seton have guaranteed their employees’ pay and benefits. But they are facing financial difficulties. Both said they don’t have current plans for how their workforce will look like post-COVID-19. However, they are still providing health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.