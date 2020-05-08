There was one new coronavirus case added to Bell County's numbers, bringing the county's total to 202 Friday afternoon.
The added case was a Temple resident, bringing the total in that city to 47. There are 89 cases in Killeen.
As of Friday's update on the Bell County Public Health District website, there are 131 recoveries and three deaths.
A total of 9,267 tests have been administered in the county, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.