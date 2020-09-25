Bell County logged two new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, as the county surpassed 5,300 known infections.
The fatalities, which brought the death toll to 81, marked the second time coronavirus-related deaths were announced in Bell County this week.
“The two most recent (deaths) were a male in his 50s from Belton and a male in his 70s from Killeen,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell told FME News Service.
There now have been 5,320 lab-confirmed cases in Bell County, and at least 4,978 reported recoveries, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Active cases fell to 261 — 12 fewer than Wednesday.
The health district also is tracking comorbidities, deaths in which one or more medical conditions co-occur with a primary health complication. Of the 81 known coronavirus-related deaths in Bell County, nearly 72 percent of those lost were determined to have a comorbidity present.
School districts
The Killeen Independent School District announced two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Both cases were attributed to staff members, and brought the district’s total cases to 83 — 20 of which belong to students.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard shows 10 cases since Sept. 18: six at Temple High, one at Lamar Middle School and three at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Belton Independent School District — which does not currently hold in-person classes on Wednesdays for campus cleanings — did not identify any new cases Thursday. There are currently four active cases in Belton ISD: one at the Belton Early Childhood School, one at North Belton Middle School and two at Belton High.
Meanwhile, Salado Independent School District has not registered a confirmed case of COVID-19 in more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, which is monitoring COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools, has learned of 3,445 cumulative student cases and 2,850 cumulative staff cases of COVID-19 to date.
“Cases in this report are defined as any staff member or student who participates in any on-campus activity that is test-confirmed COVID-19 of which a public school is notified,” DSHS stated. “Updates for the previous Monday through Sunday are provided weekly by 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.”
DSHS said collected data sets are provisional and subject to possible changes or corrections.
Coryell, Lampasas counties
The Coryell County coronavirus numbers remained the same on Thursday. The county last updated the numbers on its website Tuesday.
As of Tuesday’s update, the county reported a total of 649 total cases — 160 active and 473 recovered.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County also did not update since Tuesday.
County Judge Randall Hoyer said Tuesday that the county had a total of 317 cases, 20 of which were active.
There have been 287 recoveries, 10 fatalities and there is currently no hospitalizations in the county.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert had slightly different numbers on her official Facebook page. In a post around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Talbert said the county had 318 total cases, 20 active, 288 recoveries, 10 fatalities and one hospitalization.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
Herald staff writer Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.