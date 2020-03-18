BELTON - Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced at a 2 p.m. news conference that a disaster declaration has been issued as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has risen to five.
Restaurants in Bell County will only be able to provide take out, drive thru or drive up. Bars, gyms, entertainment venues and similar facilities are prohibited, too.
Blackburn will also announce that high risk individuals, people older than 65 and those with underlying health conditions to cancel, reschedule or not attend events with more than 10 people.
