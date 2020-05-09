Property owners in Bell County will have to wait at least another week to receive their appraisal notice for 2020 from the Bell County Appraisal District.
A notice on the appraisal district’s website alerts property owners that the mailing of the notices has been delayed until at least May 15.
The Belton, Killeen and Temple offices are closed for all physical services, the website says.
Limited services are available by phone.
The appraisal district recommends residents to conduct business online. Services available online include paying property taxes, paying fees and submitting homestead applications.
The deadline for filing business or personal property renditions has been extended to May 15, and they can be emailed to bpp@bellcad.org.
Online payment fees have also been reduced.
