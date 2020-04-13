The Bell County Public Health District is now tracking 97 coronavirus cases, but the total number of cases in the county is likely higher because of Fort Hood, according to the health entity’s top official.
The state showed the county having 101 cases, according to data released Monday morning. The health district’s last update on Saturday reported 91 coronavirus infections in Bell County, then 97 in the county on Monday.
“We’re not putting the case numbers for soldiers on (Fort Hood) in our numbers,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell Health District director.
“The reason we’re not doing that is because we don’t investigate those cases. Those cases are handled by Fort Hood by their staff. They do cooperate with us. We do talk to them a lot.”
Robison-Chadwell said the last update she received from Fort Hood on its coronavirus cases showed a total of 23 soldiers with the virus. Of that total, 16 live on post and the remaining soldiers are already included in the Bell County Public Health District coronavirus case count.
“We decided to do that pretty early on, on the grounds that it would be really difficult to try to coordinate getting case reports … every day from Fort Hood,” she said. “So rather than trying to wrestle with that, we decided this would probably be the easiest way to go about things.”
Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug said all cases of coronavirus on Fort Hood are reported to state public health officials and to DOD public health officials, but that the state does not publicize cases pertaining to Fort Hood residents.
“Cases are publicly released based on the person’s place of county residence,” Haug said. “The exception are cases that reside on federal property, such as Fort Hood. ... The release authority for Fort Hood residents is the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs office.”
In neighboring counties, Coryell County reported 34 total cases and no fatalities, according to County Emergency Coordinator Bob Harrell. Lampasas County has a total of two cases and no fatalities, county officials report.
Herald reporter Monique Brand and FME News Service reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.