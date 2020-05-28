Bell County's contact tracing for coronavirus exposure is now being done at the state level because the county's health department does not have a large enough staff to continue the tracing itself, according to Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Health District.
The final weekly, scheduled press conference held by David Blackburn, the Bell County judge, and local health officials took place today, May 28. Here are some questions that were answered.
Q: How many people do you have working on contract tracing?
ROBISON-CHADWELL: About seven people are still working on tracing. "The state is taking over contact tracing from us because we don’t have the staff necessary."
She said the county began transitioning to the state handling tracing about two weeks ago and finished last week. Around 2,500 people had been reached through contact tracing, according to the most recent number Robison-Chadwell saw.
Q: How many employees (full time and part time) does Bell County health district have? Have you hired more since the pandemic started?
ROBISON-CHADWELL: The health district has 94 total staff members and a lot of them don’t work on COVID-19. Only two people of the seven working on COVID-19 are full-time dedicated to COVID-19, according to Robison-Chadwell. She said staff fatigue is the health district's biggest hurdle at this time.
Further questions on how contact tracing works and how it is conducted were sent to Bell County officials and the Texas state health department Thursday afternoon.
Q: What do you think the biggest challenge will be for the county over the next year and future?
BLACKBURN: "Trying to determine with some certainty what our health protocols and guidelines are going to be over the next year or so. Some certainty in that would be immensely beneficial. I think that’s the biggest challenge," Blackburn said.
