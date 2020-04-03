The number of Bell County's confirmed coronavirus cases did not increase since Thursday afternoon, and it is currently holding at 51 county residents.
The Bell County Public Health District published the update on its website around 12:15 p.m. Friday.
Since the first reported case on March 12, there have been 12 recoveries.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn is issuing an update to the Bell County stay-at-home order to bring it in line with Gov. Greg Abbott's order that went into effect last night.
“My intent is also ... is to line up the local directives with the state directive and guidance,” Blackburn said, adding he hopes it clears up any confusion.
“I would continue to urge everyone to heed the recommendations, beginning with staying at home,” Blackburn said, telling Bell County residents to follow social distancing guidelines and to wash their hands.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district director, said officials are doing all they can to track local infections.
Bell County’s stay-at-home order and social distancing measures are working, Blackburn said. He says officials are beginning to see the local COVID-19 curve to flatten.
