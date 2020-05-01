Local health officials believe Bell County’s rate of COVID-19 infections may be plateauing. That is encouraging, but they warned cases will continue to tick upward for the foreseeable future.
“Things are most stable — whether that’s good or bad may be a whole different story. But it seems like we have hit a level (rate) that is stable. We may be at the top of that flatten curve,” Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of medical services, said this week.
Friday brought a modest increase in COVID-19 infections. The Bell County Public Health District identified four new confirmed coronavirus cases — one each in Belton and Killeen, as well as two in rural areas. The small rise came a day after Bell County did not see any new infections.
The health district said it is tracking 178 confirmed cases. The state of Texas, though, pinned Bell County’s tally higher than local data. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county’s infection total at 189 — 11 individuals higher than the health district’s figures.
The state is tracking COVID-19-positive Fort Hood soldiers who live on post while the Bell County Public Health District case count only includes residents who live off of the military installation.
CORYELL COUNTY
Coryell County is reporting 158 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of three since Thursday.
Of the total county cases, 113 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 29 are active in the count, 15 have recovered and two have died, according to county officials.
There will be drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copperas Fire Department No. 2 and the Gatesville Civic Center on Monday.
Residents must register starting at 8 a.m. Sunday by going online to txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. In order to be tested residents must have a symptom for the virus.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer reports his county’s confirmed case number remains at three.
BELL COUNTY
Friday’s slight uptick in Bell County cases occurred as local businesses and restaurants began reopening their storefronts to customers.
“It’s just real important that we continue to follow those (hygiene, social distancing and mask) guidelines because what I’m concerned about is in a week or 10 days we will see how that opening up of society goes for us,” Caylee Travis, chief nursing officer for Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, said Thursday.
The Bell County health district also reported a boom in the number of recoveries. Twenty additional Bell County residents have recuperated from the virus, bringing the total to 94.
As cases and recoveries increased Friday, two other figures remained steady.
The number of tests performed in the county stayed at 6,626, according to the health district. And Bell County’s death count stayed at three — a figure that has remained unchanged since April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.