The Bell County Health District is now reporting six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bell County as of around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
Jennifer Henager, deputy emergency management coordinator, said she cannot confirm which city has the newest case.
The previous cases include Temple, Belton, Killeen and unincorporated Bell County.
Henager said the number of confirmed cases include any that have been reported by all hospitals in Bell County.
Currently, it is unknown how many Bell County residents have been tested, and neither the Bell County Public Health District, nor the Bell County Office of Emergency Management will have that information.
“There is not a requirement for them (hospitals) to report tests,” Henager said.
That is true for tests of any reportable disease, not just the coronavirus.
The district will be updating its website every day at 2 p.m. with any new cases, according to one health district representative.
People can find the table on the Bell County Public Health District website at https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/news_detail_T29_R9.php.
The health district expects the number of cases to continue to rise. Details on the individuals who test positive will not be provided, according to the district. Health officials across the nation had been providing the age and some information about where individuals had been.
Coryell County still has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the county judge’s office.
The county will be releasing information on the virus as it comes in via news releases, and they will be providing details of any positive cases such as the location of the individual, the age and possible travel history, said a spokesperson in the judge’s office.
