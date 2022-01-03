Update, 5 p.m.: Bell County Public Health District will change the Covid-19 Threat Level from Level 3 (Moderate) to Level 2 (Significant) due to the increasing incidence rate, the district said in a news release late Monday.
The latest surge over the last couple of weeks has once again increased active cases and the incidence rate like what was seen in early August 2021. The Bell County Public Health District dashboard showed the rate jump to over 300 late last week after the holidays, according to the release.
“We strongly encourage full vaccination and a booster dose if eligible. The vaccines provide a layer of protection which can prevent or reduce the severity of Covid-19, including death. Currently, due to significant spread of COVID-19, we encourage added layers of protection by wearing a mask especially when in crowded areas.” Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said.
The City of Killeen has again partnered with Killeen Independent School District to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing to the public. Testing will take place today, Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the former Nolan Middle School at 505 E Jasper Road.
To qualify for a free test, individuals will need to bring photo identification and fill out either an insured or uninsured form. Otherwise, individuals will be charged by the company for the test, according to a news release from city officials.
Rapid test results are available 10 minutes after testing.
(2) comments
Authorities in the UK admitted to using “totalitarian” methods of “mind control” to instill fear in the population.
Canadian military admitted launching a campaign against Canadians in order to manipulate them into compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
Now Bell County is trying to do the same thing. I never thought the county I was born in would be so corrupt.
MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS
Remember Kids,
There is currently no test for Covid-19 infection authorized by the FDA or any other group.
There is currently no test for Delta Variant infection authorized by the FDA or any other group.
There is currently no test for Omicron Variant infection authorized by the FDA or any other group.
There is no test for the Next Big Nothingburger Variant infection authorized by the FDA or any other group.
THERE HAS NEVER BEEN ANY ACCURATE TEST FOR COVID OR ANY VARIANT!
SO HOW DO THEY KNOW ANYONE HAS COVID-19 VS THE ANNUAL FLU?
Hint: They Don’t.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.