Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC guidelines, the Bell County Crime Stoppers has postponed the 11th Annual Golf Tournament scheduled for April 3. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 25 with tee time at 1 p.m. at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
For more information, contact the event coordinator at 254-501-8807.
