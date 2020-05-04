Bell County elected officials and department heads started drawing up plans Monday morning to reopen their offices to customers since the county hasn’t seen any large spikes of infections.
By noon, the county’s COVID-19 case count did increase by 15 — a number that covers infections confirmed since Friday.
Five of the newly reported cases were from Killeen, four new cases were from Belton and three cases were reported in Harker Heights.
Even as the county health district’s total reached 193, Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, told the Temple Daily Telegram it is too early to tell if the reopening of Texas businesses and some governmental offices has had an impact on coronavirus infections.
“The 15 cases added were spread out over several days and if we look at the cases added by date on the dashboard, you’ll note that we haven’t seen any large spikes,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Having said that, if we are going to see a large spike from opening, I would expect to see that mid-late next week because anyone exposed beginning yesterday would begin to show signs and symptoms around that time.”
So far, the largest single-day increase in Bell County has been 10, according to health district data. That happened twice: April 9 and 16. The highest increase since then was on April 29 when the health district reported nine cases.
Local health officials have said they believe the county’s rate of COVID-19 cases is plateauing.
Even as the number of infections climbs, recoveries and testing have also seen large jumps. Health district data shows 16 additional residents have recovered from the coronavirus, and nearly 1,350 tests were performed over the weekend. That brings the total recoveries to 110 and the cumulative tests administered in the county to 7,972.
At a Commissioners Court workshop Monday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn laid out his recommendations to other elected officials on how they should reopen their offices to the public.
“I would continue to encourage appointments where those might be appropriate or necessary for serving the public,” Blackburn said. “And you may consider also limiting in-person service — you know somebody actually in your office or at your counter areas — limiting the number of people in that area or limiting the number of people who can be there at one time.”
For example, the Bell County Museum has organized a committee of its board members to determine its reopening plans, Executive Director Coleman Hampton said. Some protocols that the museum may use once it opens include limiting the number of people in a gallery, reminding people to stay at least six feet apart and checking visitors’ temperatures, Hampton said.
Blackburn also suggested to elected officials that the county’s Facilities Service Department can install Plexiglas barriers in their offices. He said some county officials have referred to that effort as “Operation Sneeze Guard.”
On top of that, Blackburn expects all county employees to continue to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene and facilities will continue to be thoroughly cleaned as the pandemic continues.
“All of these things are intended to help minimize any spread of infection as well as protect our employees and the customers that come in,” he said.
Some offices have remained open during the coronavirus crisis. One of those is the Bell County Clerk’s office. Shelley Coston, the county clerk, said her office has continued to process property records and other records, such as marriage licenses.
District Attorney Henry Garza said he is hewing closely to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidance for reopening businesses. He has kept the occupancy of his office, also at the Justice Center, to about 25 percent. He said he will increase that number once Abbott bumps it up.
Abbott is expected to announce the next phase of his reopening Texas plan soon.
Blackburn offered his prediction of what the governor may do in his next phase of restarting the state’s economy.
“I would anticipate that he would even broaden his reopen Texas process to the degree where I’m not sure there will be much of any businesses that will be closed after his next order — assuming the health data supports that,” the county judge said.
BELL COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT CASES
Total cases: 193/ 110 recovered, 3 dead
Ever hospitalized 40
Ever admitted to ICU 28
Temple: 45
Killeen: 83
Belton: 24
Harker Heights: 18
Other: 23
Numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 7,972 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
CORYELL COUNTY
As of Monday, Coryell County is reporting 162 positive cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of four since Friday, according to County Judge Roger Miller’s office.
Of the total county cases, 30 are active, 15 have recovered and two have died according to Miller’s office.
Out of the total cases, 115 were Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer still reports the county case number at three.
Herald reporter Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
