Starting today, Bell County will operate a COVID-19 phone bank to help better answer questions within the community, according to a news release from Paul Romer, public information office for the city of Belton.
The phone bank will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls received after hours and weekends will roll to 2-1-1. The number for the phone bank is 254-933-5203.
In addition, Bell County is regularly updating a FAQ page on its website https://www.bellcountytx.com/faq_s_-_frequently_asked_questions.php.
