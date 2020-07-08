The Bell County Public Health District identified 118 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as county testing hit a 6.39 percent positive rate.
The county’s total cases have reached 1,746, and at least 27,341 tests have been administered, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Deaths remain at 13 with the last fatality recorded on June 29.
“No new deaths have been added but there are nine new hospitalizations added,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, said director of the Bell County Public Health District. “We added 118 cases today and our 7 day rolling average is up to 65.”
“Those under the age of 60 are still driving our case numbers and we ask that people take all necessary preventative measures to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19,” she said.
Statewide, confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 9,900 and fatalities by 98 since one day earlier.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting over 220,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday. The state also reported a total 2,813 fatalities, an additional 98 fatalities since Tuesday.
In Bell County, Robison-Chadwell said the coronavirus updates dashboard faced technical difficulties.
“Technical issues outside of the control of County (Geographic Information System) are impacting the ability to update the dashboard, but the issue is being worked on to come to a resolution as soon as possible,” she said.
Bell County and the Bell County Public Health District also are slated to give a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Courthouse, said Jennifer Henager, deputy emergency management coordinator.
The update, which will be shared remotely via three live-streaming options, will feature Robison-Chadwell and Bell County Judge David Blackburn. They will be joined by representatives from Baylor, Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and Advent Health.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 143 total cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of eight from the county’s last report on Tuesday.
The county also reported a third death.
The official update on the county website still lists two deaths, as those numbers are obtained directly from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which has not yet officially announced a third death.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County has a total of 48 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of eight cases from the report Tuesday, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Hoyer said 25 of the cases are currently active, with one patient currently in the hospital.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
Herald reporters Artie Phillips and Monique Brand contributed to this report.
