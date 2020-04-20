Coronavirus Graphic logo

Bell County is reporting 123 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, nine more than over the weekend, county officials reported. The county also reported 66 people have recovered.

Bell County Public Health District remains at three deaths related to the virus.

Since Wednesday, the district's website has a new database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized and related deaths. Click here to check it out.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

