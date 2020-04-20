Bell County is reporting 123 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, nine more than over the weekend, county officials reported. The county also reported 66 people have recovered.
Bell County Public Health District remains at three deaths related to the virus.
Since Wednesday, the district's website has a new database where numbers are broken down by positive, recovered, hospitalized and related deaths. Click here to check it out.
