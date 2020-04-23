Bell County has 141 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, two more than Wednesday, county officials reported at the 11 a.m. press conference. The county said that the numbers could be updated again around 2 p.m. today.
Bell County has 141 positive coronavirus cases
Monique Brand
City Hall Reporter
Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.
